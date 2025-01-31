German lawmakers set to vote on contentious immigration law

01/31/2025 January 31, 2025 Prominent German Jewish figure Michel Friedman leaves CDU in protest

Well-known German author and talk show host Michel Friedman, who for three years was vice president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, has left the Christian Democrats (CDU) in protest at Wednesday's Bundestag vote on a nonbinding motion on migration that passed with the help of the far-right AfD.

"For the first time, a democratic party, in this case my former party, the CDU, made it possible that the AfD has achieved a majority in parliament with this democratic party. And this breach of a taboo is unforgivable," Friedman told broadcaster ARD in an interview on Thursday.

Friedman, who belonged to the party for more than 40 years and was on its federal executive board for two of them, said, "This CDU can no longer be mine."

"The AfD is not at the fringes of democracy; it is outside of democracy," he said, calling it a party of hate that tramples on democracy.

According to Friedman, every party should ensure "that every window is closed so that this party [the AfD] does not become a part of a democratic political process."

Friedman has worked for DW, and was previously a host of interview program "Conflict Zone."