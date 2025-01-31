German lawmakers set to vote on contentious immigration law

German lawmakers set to vote on contentious immigration lawPublished January 31, 2025last updated January 31, 2025
This is a summary of events surrounding the German parliamentary debate and vote on the "influx limitation law" on Friday, January 31, 2025:
Why was Wednesday's vote so controversial?
On Wednesday, the center-right CDU/CSU bloc put two nonbinding motions proposing stricter migration policies to the vote in parliament in the knowledge that they were unlikely to pass without the support of the far-right AfD party — something the CDU and its leader, Friedrich Merz, had previously pledged never to rely upon.
In the event, one motion, which called on the government to reject "attempts to enter the country illegally without exception" by establishing permanent border controls and immediately detaining people who are required to leave Germany, was approved with the help of the AfD.
In a speech before the vote, Merz went back on his pledge, saying he would accept a majority with the AfD to push through what he saw as a "right decision."
"A right decision does not become wrong if the wrong people agree," said Merz regarding the expected voting behavior of the far-right party.
It was the first time a motion had been passed with the help of a far-right party in parliament since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1949 shortly after the era of Nazi dictatorship that led to the Second World War and the Holocaust.
Tens of thousands of people across Germany on Thursday rallied in protest at what they saw as a breach in the "firewall" against the AfD that mainstream parties have largely upheld up to now.
Prominent German Jewish figure Michel Friedman leaves CDU in protest
Well-known German author and talk show host Michel Friedman, who for three years was vice president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, has left the Christian Democrats (CDU) in protest at Wednesday's Bundestag vote on a nonbinding motion on migration that passed with the help of the far-right AfD.
"For the first time, a democratic party, in this case my former party, the CDU, made it possible that the AfD has achieved a majority in parliament with this democratic party. And this breach of a taboo is unforgivable," Friedman told broadcaster ARD in an interview on Thursday.
Friedman, who belonged to the party for more than 40 years and was on its federal executive board for two of them, said, "This CDU can no longer be mine."
"The AfD is not at the fringes of democracy; it is outside of democracy," he said, calling it a party of hate that tramples on democracy.
According to Friedman, every party should ensure "that every window is closed so that this party [the AfD] does not become a part of a democratic political process."
Friedman has worked for DW, and was previously a host of interview program "Conflict Zone."
No cooperation with the AfD, says CSU's Söder
The leader of Bavaria's center-right Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian party that forms a conservative bloc with the Christian Democrats (CDU) at federal level, has said the parties will not cooperate with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
"The AfD is a right-wing radical party to a large extent," Markus Söder told the daily Augsburger Allgemeine.
"It would ruin Germany economically and hand it to Moscow on a silver plate. It is a danger for our prosperity and our security," he added.
The CDU/CSU bloc has ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD if it wins the upcoming elections on February 23.
However, on Wednesday, it passed a nonbinding motion on stricter migration policy with the support of the far-right party, and will again rely on its backing as it seeks to push through the law on restricting immigration that is to be voted on on Friday.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Thursday to protest at what seems to be a growing willingness by the conservatives to accommodate the AfD, which is currently under investigation by Germany's domestic intelligence service as a suspected extremist group.
What does the 'influx limitation law' propose?
The draft law, called the Zustrombegrenzungsgesetz ("influx limitation law") for short, has the full name "Limitation of the illegal influx of third-country nationals to German." and seeks to reintroduce the term "limitation" into the law on German residency.
The use of the word Zustrom ("influx") is in itself highly politicized, implying as it does that Germany is facing a "flood" of migrants.
The law also aims to end family reunification of migrants under subsidiary protection — that is, people receive limited protection in Germany but do not qualify for asylum.
It would also grant German federal police the authority to detain people due for deportation and to initiate custody measures, as well as further powers to deport migrants at the border.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), who oppose the draft law, have said that it might take it for review to Germany's Federal Constitutional Court if it is passed to check its compatibility with German Basic Law.
