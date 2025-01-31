German lawmakers reject contentious immigration law

An exceptionally emotional debate is over. It is rare to hear such serious accusations — ranging from breach of trust to disgrace to lies — in the Bundestag.

After two hours of debate, nerves were frayed. Perhaps because the parliamentarians are in the middle of an election campaign? Or was it because of the deeply divisive issue of migration policy? Or was it because, for the first time, a law could be passed only with the help of the far-right AfD?

A last-ditch attempt by the Social Democrats and the Greens to refer the law to the home affairs committee failed. The roll call voting will go ahead today.