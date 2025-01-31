German lawmakers reject contentious immigration law

01/31/2025 January 31, 2025 SPD's Mützenich says chancellor candidate Merz 'failed twice' today

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich sees the rejection of the "Influx Limitation Law" in the Bundestag as a bruising defeat for CDU/CSU Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.

"Mr. Merz has failed twice today," Mützenich said. "Failed to find the way to the AfD. Failed to gain the majority in the German Bundestag."

In just over three weeks, a nationwide election will take place in Germany, with a particular focus on immigration and the economy.

According to Mützenich, the voters would have to decide "whether the fate of our country should be placed in the hands of such a candidate in difficult times" on February 23.