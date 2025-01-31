German lawmakers reject contentious immigration law

01/31/2025 January 31, 2025 Merz defiant despite Bundestag rejecting bill

Chancellor hopeful Friedrich Merzsaid he was "very much strengthened" by the support of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) despite the parliament voting against his migration reform.

The German electorate now realize the CDU "are serious about changing asylum and immigration policy," he argued. "As of today, it is clear: Merz will do this."

Merz, whose conservative bloc holds a comfortable lead in the polls, had already caused dismay within his party for saying the legislation was so important he was prepared to pass it with support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The final results showed that 12 lawmakers from Merz's CDU/CSU bloc did not vote, but all those present in the Bundestag supported the bill.