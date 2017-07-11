German lawmakers decry 'torture' of Navalny

The treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony amounts to "targeted torture", members of the foreign affairs committee in the German parliament said on Saturday.

In a letter to Navalny, German lawmakers pledged "full solidarity" with the Russian politician. Navalny is currently engaged in a hunger strike, and is reportedly suffering from back pain and numbness in both his legs. He has also complained of a heavy cough and fever.

The deputies decried the conditions of Navalny imprisonment, saying it was violating the UN convention against torture and degrading treatment. They also called for Navalny's case to be investigated by the Council of Europe.

Navalny is being held in the prison colony IK-2 in the town of Pokrov

Even before his latest imprisonment and the 2020 Novichok poisoning, Navalny fell ill in a Moscow jail cell in 2019 and needed to be hospitalized. He believes he was poisoned.

What was the response to Navalny's imprisonment?

The initiator of the letter, Greens politician Manuel Sarrazin, told the news magazine Der Spiegel that reports on Navalny's hunger strike were "depressing" and that "we musn't look the other way when the Putin system is putting Navalny in danger again."

Navalny's supporters say he is not receiving adequate medical treatment in the penal colony east of Moscow where he is serving a 2 1/2 year sentence for violating the probation terms of a previous fraud sentence.

He was arrested in January after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok that he blames on the Kremlin.

His trial in February aroused widespread outrage in Russia and abroad. Critics say all charges against him are politically motivated, with Navalny being seen as the most prominent rival to longtime President Vladimir Putin.

Both Brussels and Washington have called for Navalny's release and have imposed sanctions on Moscow over the nerve agent poisoning.

