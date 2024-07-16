  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineDonald Trump
PoliticsUnited States of America

German lawmaker: 'Without the US, Europe can't be secure'

Ines Pohl in Milwaukee
July 16, 2024

Thousands of Republicans have gathered for the party convention to confirm Donald Trump as their presidential candidate. DW spoke to German lawmaker Jens Spahn (CDU) about the possibility of another Trump presidency.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iNsN
Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

DW correspondents traveled to a border city in Mexico to assess the impact of new US asylum rules
MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.

Migrant deaths on US-Mexico border increases

Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.
SocietyNovember 30, 202102:26 min
Vorschaubild Mapped Out

The new nuclear arms race

Tensions between the world's biggest nuclear powers are on the rise. So are global nuclear stockpiles.
ConflictsApril 29, 202411:34 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from North America

More on Politics from North America

A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 202102:41 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
Show more