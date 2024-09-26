  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineGerman politics
ConflictsMiddle East

German lawmaker: 'We need more pressure on Hezbollah, Iran'

Phil Gayle
September 26, 2024

What level of alert is Germany at in view of recent developments in Israel and Lebanon? Johann Wadephul (CDU, a defense policy expert and deputy head of the opposition CDU/CSU parliamentary group in Germany's Bundestag, speaks to DW's Phil Gayle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l8VH
Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Igor Levit and Michel Friedman

An evening of music against antisemitism

Igor Levit put together a concert to break the silence over a lack sympathy for rising antisemitism in Germany.
SocietyNovember 29, 202302:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

external

Abbas at UN: 'This madness cannot continue'

Palestinian President Abbas has called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop the fighting in Gaza.
ConflictsSeptember 26, 202404:46 min
An evening aerial view of Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and cross-border hostilities with Lebanon's Hezbollah

Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv as conflict with Israel expands

Amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, a Hezbollah missile targeted Tel Aviv.
ConflictsSeptember 25, 202402:45 min
external

Gantz: 'We have no choice but to defend ourselves'

"Hezbollah serves Iranian interests, and it's a huge mistake," former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tells DW.
ConflictsSeptember 24, 202401:21 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
Show more