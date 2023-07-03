German lawmaker on Nord Stream blasts: 'These are rumors, there is no proof'

PoliticsGermanyGerman lawmaker on Nord Stream blasts: 'These are rumors, there is no proof'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermany2 hours ago2 hours agoOpposition politician Roderich Kiesewetter says it will be 'several weeks' before investigations into who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines produces reliable information. He says speculations pointing to a link with Ukraine play into Russia's hands.https://p.dw.com/p/4OTKpAdvertisement