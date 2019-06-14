 German law would allow police to use DNA to identify suspects | News | DW | 02.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German law would allow police to use DNA to identify suspects

Police in Germany may soon be able to use DNA to build a more detailed picture of wanted fugitives. Under a new proposed law, authorities could be allowed to identify a suspect's age as well as skin color.

A police cordon blocks a road

Germany's Justice Ministry has proposed a bill that would permit police to use DNA analysis to determine characteristics that are currently off-limits, such as a suspect's age and the color of their skin, eyes and hair.

The planned changes were reported by the Funke Media Group and the German press agency dpa on Thursday.

Under current laws, police can only use collected genetic samples — for example, hair, skin cells or blood droplets from a crime scene —  to test for an unknown individual's gender, or to search for a match in a DNA database.

Read more: DNA evidence 'solves' five 1989 German murder mysteries

Watch video 05:47

Forensic DNA analysis for crime scenes

Relying on DNA

The draft bill states that expanding the possibilities of DNA analysis will help modernize criminal investigations and "clarify the true facts."

Sebastian Fiedler, head of Germany's Criminal Law Enforcement Association (BDK), said the reform would be "extremely helpful" to police, and could help them rule out false suspects early on. 

Criminologist Tobias Singelstein from the Ruhr University in western Germany also acknowledged the benefits, but warned that DNA results only reflect probabilities.

"There is a danger that investigators would put too much value on the DNA results," he told dpa. "That could lead to other investigative approaches being prematurely excluded."

Read more: Berlin's Sonnenallee: Is Germany's best-known crime scene all that bad?

Watch video 02:47

DNA detective

Discrimination concerns

The draft law has been submitted to the government and ministries, and will later be sent to the Cabinet for approval.

In the text, the Justice Ministry stressed that DNA analysis was not discriminatory, because it was not directed at any one group of people. It added that if such analysis identifies a suspect as belonging to a minority, it should not "lead to an abuse of this fact by fueling racist propaganda or hate speech."

However, Konstantin von Notz of the opposition Greens party has raised doubts "that sufficient certainty and accuracy of the analysis is guaranteed, and that the risk of discriminatory prejudice of entire population groups can be excluded."

Read more: From paternity to criminal cases DNA fingerprinting has been 30 years of 'eureka'

Determining ethnicity via DNA testing would remain prohibited, but Singelstein at Ruhr University said it was likely only a matter of time before that changed.

"From the point of view of science, many things can be found out. How far do we want to go? Will this be the last reform? I don't think we will stop here."

Watch video 02:35

Solving crimes with physics

nm/cmk (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

NSU crime scenes: Eerily ordinary sites of terror

In 2017, an exhibition in Berlin named "Bloody soil. Scenes of NSU crimes" zoomed in on the locations of the right-wing murders. DW spoke with photographer Regina Schmeken and found out how the project impacted her. (28.07.2017)  

DNA of neo-Nazi terrorist Böhnhardt found near remains of murdered girl Peggy

Police have recovered the DNA from the NSU terrorist Uwe Böhnhardt at the site where the remains of the murdered girl Peggy K. were found after 15 years. The discovery sensationally links two crimes that shocked Germany. (13.10.2016)  

Berlin's Sonnenallee: Is Germany's best-known crime scene all that bad?

Tabloid headlines and a popular cable TV series have made this boulevard notorious throughout the country. But some residents say the street's biggest problem is gentrification, not crime. (02.03.2019)  

From paternity to criminal cases DNA fingerprinting has been 30 years of 'eureka'

It's 30 years since Sir Alec Jeffreys discovered DNA Fingerprinting, sparking a revolution in crime investigation. But three decades on, are we guilty of relying too much on DNA evidence? (10.09.2014)  

DNA evidence 'solves' five 1989 German murder mysteries

Prosecutors say DNA forensics applied 28 years after the murders of five people near Lüneburg in northern Germany have hardened the case against a gardener. He committed suicide in detention in 1993. (28.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Forensic DNA analysis for crime scenes  

Solving crimes with physics  

The Netherlands: 3D crime scenes  

DNA detective  

Related content

Lautsprecher Amazon Echo Alexa Voice Service

When smart devices pass secrets to the police 14.06.2019

It may crackdown on crime — and privacy, too. That's if German police get powers to seize personal data on smart devices. Germany's discussing plans that are already a reality in the USA.

Deutschland Bundesweite Razzien gegen Scheinehen

German police in widespread raids on 'visa marriages' 12.09.2017

Authorities have said that they know of at least 70 cases stemming from the same criminal gang. Nigerian men are suspected of paying for fake marriage licenses to Portuguese women in exchange for EU residency.

Advertisement