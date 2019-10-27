German Jewish leaders worried after far-right surge in Thuringia

People who voted for the AfD in Thuringia "knew exactly what they were doing," says the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. Other say the growth of the far-right sent a "menacing signal."
German Jewish leaders voiced concerns about the surge in support for far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in state elections in Thuringia on Sunday.
"The fact that a party like the so-called Alternative for Germany can experience such success in a state election shows that our whole political system is coming apart at the seams," said Charlotte Knobloch, former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.
"Anywhere where a party like that celebrates success, is a place with real problems," she added.
Although the Left party won the greatest number of votes, the AfD came in second after managing to more than double their vote share. They also pushed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party into third place.
Read more: Opinion: The Thuringian state elections — cause for alarm, but with a silver lining
'Menacing signal'
"For survivors of German concentration camps, this massive increase in votes for the AfD in Thuringia is another menacing signal that right-wing extremist attitudes and tendencies are consolidating in Germany," said Christoph Heubner, vice-president of the International Auschwitz community.
Charlotte Knobloch, now president of the Israeli Cultural Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria (IKG), also said that the result indicates the "steady erosion" of democratic culture.
"Many of the electorate have used their votes to support a party who have for years downplayed the horrors of the Nazi era, who are openly nationalistic and have spread messages of hate against minorities, including the Jewish community, and who have prepared the breeding ground for exclusion and extreme right-wing violence," she said.
The election came mere weeks after after two people were shot in a synagogue in a far-right attack in the city of Halle, located in Thuringia's neighboring state of Saxony Anhalt.
ed/rt (dpa, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations. (18.10.2019)
The Left party landed a historic victory in the German state of Thuringia, preliminary results showed for the regional assembly. The far-right AfD also marked a successful night, overtaking Angela Merkel's CDU. (27.10.2019)
A politician in the far-right AfD called guest workers "scum." Now Germans with migrant relatives are defending their families' honor — and using the far-right party's own inflammatory words against it. (24.10.2019)
Sunday's state elections in Thuringia were a great success for the far-left and far-right. Now it's time for the centrist Christian Democrats to step up to the plate, says Kay-Alexander Scholz (27.10.2019)
Around 25% of Germans are descended from those expelled from the east after World War II. The far-right AfD is trying to make use of their grievances, as the eastern state of Thuringia heads to the polls. (27.10.2019)