 German Jewish leader says judges indulge anti-Semitism | News | DW | 13.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German Jewish leader says judges indulge anti-Semitism

The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany accused the judiciary of making allowances for anti-Semitic crimes. He also said he would be hard-pressed to find a European nation where Jews are safer than Germany.

Josef Schuster (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

Judges in Germany give the impression of not taking anti-Semitism seriously, the foremost leader of the nation's Jewish community claimed in an interview published Friday.

President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster said he saw "very significant shortcomings" in the way judges approached anti-Semitic crime.

Read more:  Opinion: Angela Merkel finds the right words during Auschwitz visit

In an interview with the website of news magazine Spiegel, Schuster said judges seemed "to look for reasons to give lighter sentences" when it came to anti-Semitic acts. This, he said, "opened the door to anti-Semitism."

Right-wing extremists had shown in the past year that they were prepared to kill, Schuster said. He cited the recent gun attack on a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle, in which the perpetrator killed two people.

Schuster also addressed the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD),  saying that the party had shifted the red lines of what was acceptable to say, causing minorities to feel unsafe. "From words come deeds," Schuster said.

  • Roonstrasse Synagogue in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech

    In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.

  • Synagogue in Lübeck, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades

    People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.

  • Alte Synagoge in Essen, Germany (picture-alliance/B. Boensch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue

    Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.

  • Neue Düsseldorfer Synagoge in Düsseldorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones

    A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.

  • Neue Synagoge in Mainz, Germany (picture-alliance/akg/Bildarchiv Steffens)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration

    Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.

  • Wuppertal synagogue in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices

    In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."

  • Neue Synagoge in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Avers)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker

    A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.

  • Synagogue in Halle, Germany (Imago Images/S. Schellhorn)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur

    About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained.

    Author: Bettina Baumann


 

However, Schuster said, Germany generally felt safe even after the Halle attack. "I would be hard-pushed to find a European country where one can feel safer as a Jew than in Germany," he said.

The Jewish leader also welcomed plans to recognize anti-Semitic motives in Germany's criminal code, something that would pave the way for tougher sentences. German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht last month told parliament that anti-Semitism would be made an aggravating factor for hate crimes.
Read more: Germany should ban neo-Nazi parties, says World Jewish Congress leader

A survey by the European Union's Fundamental Rights Agency in late 2018, showed that Jews in Germany feel subject to more hostility than in other EU countries.

From the respondents in Germany, 41% said they'd been the victim of some sort of anti-Semitic harassment in the past year, while the EU average was 28%.

The survey also found that three-quarters of Jews in Germany did not wear any Jewish symbols, including a yarmulke, in public.

rc/sms (dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Muslims are partners in combating anti-Semitism in Germany

As anti-Semitism remains one of Germany's most serious problems, one Berlin NGO is bringing Muslims and Jews together to fight discrimination through education. That means challenging mainstream German attitudes. (20.11.2019)  

The ex-gangster in Berlin who hid his Jewish identity

The movie "Wet Dog," set in a largely Muslim Berlin neighborhood, looks into how religious identity can ruin friendships. The film modernizes events that happened 20 years ago — and that's not a coincidence. (31.10.2019)  

Germany: Bundeswehr to employ military rabbis to combat anti-Semitism

The German military is set to employ rabbis after allowing Christian pastoral care for decades. The move is expected to help combat anti-Semitism in the armed forces. (11.12.2019)  

AfD's Jews say German far-right party isn't anti-Semitic

A small number of Jewish people are founding a group to support the far-right Alternative for Germany party. They say the reports of the AfD's anti-Semitism are overblown. (07.10.2018)  

Germany should ban neo-Nazi parties, says World Jewish Congress leader

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, says the German government must tackle rising anti-Semitism. He awarded German Chancellor Angela Merkel the Theodor Herzl Award in Munich on Monday. (28.10.2019)  

German synagogue attacker's online extremist circles revealed

The anti-Semitic attacker allegedly acted alone, but he was part of a digital community. Via the internet, hatred and agitation are spread across borders. DW takes a look at the digital world of right-wing extremism. (11.10.2019)  

Opinion: Angela Merkel finds the right words during Auschwitz visit

Angela Merkel used her speech at Auschwitz to condemn anti-Semitism. She visited the former Nazi death camp at a time when making a commitment to Jewish life in Germany is paramount, says DW editor-in-chief Ines Pohl. (06.12.2019)  

Attacks on synagogues in Germany

The attempted attack on a synagogue in Halle is not the first in recent years. Even after the horrors of the Nazi era, anti-Semitic incidents occur in Germany — on individuals, memorials and Jewish places of worship. (09.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Zentralrat der Juden berät über Militärrabbiner

Germany: Bundeswehr to employ military rabbis to combat anti-Semitism 11.12.2019

The German military is set to employ rabbis after allowing Christian pastoral care for decades. The move is expected to help combat anti-Semitism in the armed forces.

Deutschland | Kranzniederlegung Friedhof Weißensee, Berlin

Leaders pay respects on Germany's remembrance day 17.11.2019

Germany's Volkstrauertag commemorates victims of racism and dictatorship as well as soldiers. The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany used his speech to warn of a rise in right-wing extremism.

Angela Merkel und Mateusz Morawiecki Auschwitz-Birkenau

Opinion: Angela Merkel finds the right words during Auschwitz visit 06.12.2019

Angela Merkel used her speech at Auschwitz to condemn anti-Semitism. She visited the former Nazi death camp at a time when making a commitment to Jewish life in Germany is paramount, says DW editor-in-chief Ines Pohl.

Advertisement