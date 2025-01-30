German-Israeli hostages Yehoud and Moses are free

The militant Islamist Hamas has released eight more hostages, including the German-Israelis Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses. Their release, which is part of the ceasefire with Israel, took place under chaotic circumstances.

As part of the conditions of the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas, eight hostages were released on Thursday. They include Arbel Yehoud, 29, Gadi Moses, 80, a female Israeli soldier and five Thai hostages.

Thursday morning saw the release of the female soldier, Agam Berger, 20. The others were released later in the day. Yehoud, Moses and the five Thai hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, the Israeli army reported Thursday afternoon.

But Israel was appalled at the scenes that took place during the handover. Yehoud and Moses were made to walk through a crowd of screaming people who tried to take photos of them.

Yehoud was originally supposed to be released last Saturday. Instead, Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, the US and others, released four female soldiers.

In response to the violation of the current ceasefire agreement, Israel promptly halted the return of Palestinians heading north. Yehoud's release was a precondition laid down by Israel before it ultimately agreed to allow those displaced to return to their hometowns in northern Gaza.

Waiting and worrying for nearly 16 months

Arbel Yehoud was kidnapped during Hamas' terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. She and her boyfriend Ariel Cunio's family were abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Initially, they hid in the house of her partner's brother but the attackers set fire to it, forcing them all out into the open. Yehoud's brother Dolev was murdered during the Hamas massacre. Some 1,200 Israelis were killed during the terror attack and another 250 were taken hostage.

Arbel Yehoud's family has been forced to wait and worry for nearly 16 months before they were finally able to hold her in their arms again.

When DW spoke with Yehoud's father, Yechti, in December he described her as: "always optimistic, always happy, always ready to help. She's the center of a friends' group in the Kibbutz. She is like a magnet for everybody. I hope that this personality of hers will help her to not break down."

Before her abduction, Arbel Yehoud was employed as a visitor chaperone at Groovetech, a company that deals with technology and space exploration and is located close to Nir Oz, where she grew up.

Like the relatives of many other Hamas hostages, Arbel Yehoud's family engaged in numerous activities aimed at securing a ceasefire and the safe return of their loved ones.

Yechti Yehoud traveled to Berlin to ask the German government for help bringing about his daughter's release Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance/dpa

Yehoud's father met with Israeli and German politicians

Beyond talks with Israeli politicians, Yechti Yehoud also traveled to Berlin, where he spoke with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Not only is Arbel Yehoud an Israeli citizen, the great-granddaughter of a Hamburg painter, she also has a German passport.

Yechti Yehoud told DW that he had the impression the German government was very receptive and engaged. Still, he said he had hoped they would put more pressure on the Israeli government, "to solve the problem, not just for the hostages, also for the people in Gaza."

After months of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, international mediators succeeded in bringing about a temporary ceasefire that began on January 19. During the first six-week phase of the deal, 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in exchange for 1,904 Palestinians currently held in Israeli jails. Of the 33, seven captives have so far been set free, all of them females.

Women, the elderly, and children have been prioritized. Arbel's partner Ariel Cunio will remain in captivity for some time, as will his brother. Yechti Yehoud says he's in close contact with Ariel's family. Arbel and Ariel had been together for five years when Hamas abducted them. They had just returned home from a trip to South America before they were dragged away to Gaza. It is unclear whether they remained together while they were held hostage.

Arbel Yehoud, who spent her 29th birthday in captivity, also became an aunt again during that time: Nine days after the attack, her murdered brother Dolev's widow gave birth to a baby boy, Arbel's fourth nephew.

