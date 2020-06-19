 German interior minister to file criminal complaint against ′police are trash′ journalist | News | DW | 21.06.2020

News

German interior minister to file criminal complaint against 'police are trash' journalist

After a German daily published a satirical article suggesting police should be thrown in a landfill, the interior minister said he will file a criminal complaint.

Horst Seehofer (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced Sunday that he will launch a criminal complaint into the daily newspaper Tageszeitung (commonly referred to as taz) after it published a column criticizing the police.

Seehofer cited the anti-police violence in Stuttgart on Saturday night as an example of why such rhetoric should be cracked down on.

"Tomorrow I will register a criminal complaint as interior minister against the columnist because of the unspeakable article in taz about the police," he told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"A lack of inhibition in language inevitably leads to a lack of inhibition in deeds, and to excesses of violence, just as we saw in Stuttgart. We cannot accept this any longer," he added.

Seehofer is a member of the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats.

The article in question was published on June 15 with the headline "All cops are berufsunfähig (incapable of working)" — a play on a slogan used by groups protesting police violence — by columnist Hengameh Yaghoobirafah.

The article discussed the argument for abolition of the police and suggested that, since they are "trash people," they instead could be "thrown in the landfill."

Taz editor-in-chief Barbara Junge issued a statement of regret for the column later in the week after it received a number of complaints. She described it as "satirical."

Read moreGermany to launch study probing racism among police

Watch video 01:55

Germany: Rioters attack police, loot shops in Stuttgart

Why was the article published?

As protests swept the world following the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, many activists are calling for police forces to be defunded. In her column, Yaghoobirafah echoed similar calls in Germany.

The incident in Stuttgart on Saturday night appears to have begun when the police instigated a drug check and were then attacked by up to 500 people. No motive has yet been officially announced.

Seehofer is expected to make a formal announcement on Monday.

Read moreGermany struggles to face its own police racism

DW recommends

Blacks in the US targeted by an unfair justice system

Black people make up a much greater proportion of the US prison population than whites. This is down to more than a century of systemic legal injustices — racist policing practices are just one part of the problem. (20.06.2020)  

EU declares 'Black Lives Matter,' condemns racism

The EU has voted to denounce racism and police brutality both within the bloc and the US in a new resolution, adopting the slogan "Black Lives Matter." The resolution also condemns the "appalling death of George Floyd." (19.06.2020)  

Related content

USA Las Vegas | Proteste | George Floyd

US sees over 400 attacks on press freedom in under a month — but why? 19.06.2020

Police have targeted journalists on live TV during the George Floyd protests. Courtney Radsch of the Committee to Protect Journalists talks about what's behind this development and what it could mean for the world.

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus 15.06.2020

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.

Bildkombo Fußballspieler | Josuha Guilavogui, Anthony Ujah und Jeremiah St. Juste

Black Lives Matter: Black footballers speak out on racism 13.06.2020

Three black footballers in the Bundesliga tell DW about how they see racism on and off the pitch and what teammates, coaches and fans can do to stop it. The answer is not as easy as saying, "I'm not a racist."

