German interior minister says some Syrians may be sent back

Almost a month after the fall of former Syrian President Assad, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said the government might revoke protection status for some Syrian refugees.

Faeser's comments follow a decision by Germany taken just days after rebel groups in Syria, led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew the former president following a decade-long conflict, to put a pause on processing asylum applications for Syrians.

What did the German interior minister say about Syrian refugees?

"As our law stipulates, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will review and revoke protection grants if people no longer need this protection in Germany because the situation in Syria has stabilized," Faeser told the Funke Media Group, a major publisher of German newspapers, in a report published on Sunday.

"This will then apply to those who do not have a right of residence for other reasons such as work or training and who do not return to Syria voluntarily," Faeser added.

Faeser stressed, however, that "those who are well integrated, employed, have learned German, and found a new home here should be allowed to stay in Germany."

She said that Syrians who want to return should be supported while criminals and Islamists should be deported as quickly as possible.

"We have greatly expanded the legal options for this and will use them as soon as the situation in Syria allows," Faeser added.

Germany is home to almost 1 million Syrians

Currently, around 975,000 Syrians are living in Germany, according to the Interior Ministry.

The majority arrived after 2015, fleeing the Syrian civil war. More than 300,000 have been granted subsidiary protection status, meaning authorities recognize they would face serious danger if returned to their homeland.

Despite Faeser's comments, Germany has not yet indicated what stance it will take on Syria's new leadership. So far it has proceeded with caution, stressing the importance of inclusive governance to the former rebels.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to Damascus on Friday in order to "discuss whether such an inclusive political process is possible and whether human rights can truly be guaranteed."

Nevertheless, Faeser's comments can also be seen in the context of Germany's upcoming election, with immigration debates increasingly taking up space in the messaging of mainstream parties to the electorate.

