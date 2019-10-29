German Instagram beauty influencer jailed for illegally injecting nose and lip fillers

An Instagram beauty influencer was jailed for four years on Thursday after it emerged that she was illegally injecting hyaluronan as "filler" into the lips and noses of women across Germany.

Many of the women later complained of complications relating to the impromptu surgeries.

According to German magazine Spiegel, the 29-year-old influencer, who has not been named, charged around €300 ($330) for the injections and carried them out in her own living room and later in hotels across the country.

The student has around 100,000 followers on Instagram, and used the social media platform to advertise her service.

The trial also investigated apparent tax fraud. The judge determined that the influencer must repay around €67,000 ($73,500) in unpaid taxes.

The court in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Bochum agreed that the pregnant social media star will be allowed out of jail to give birth in freedom before serving the rest of her sentence.

"You should be happy that nothing worse happened," said Judge Dirk Reitzig. "The term 'hygiene ordinance' was completely unknown to you."

How Instagram is ruining the environment From #superbloom to #poppynightmare After a winter of uncommonly heavy rains, spring broke in southern California to the sight of sprawling blooms of wildflowers. Too good a backdrop to miss, some 50,000 people flocked to the area in search of the perfect shot. Where the delicate poppies were trampled, picked and crushed by reclining posers, they won't grow back. It doesn't take much to destroy places of natural beauty.

How Instagram is ruining the environment When nature goes viral What used to be a local family hangout overlooking the Colorado River near the Grand Canyon has become one of the most instagrammed places in the US. Horsehoe Bend has gone from attracting a few thousand to a couple of million visitors annually. Car parks are being expanded to accommodate the throngs who clog up trails and cause traffic congestion in a remote place.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Unintended consequences Soon after local photographer Johannes Holzer posted a photo of the Bavarian lake near where he grew up, Instagrammers descended. In an interview with German broadcaster Bayrischer Rundfunk, he said the path down to the lake now looks like it has been trampled by soldiers. It is also littered with trash and cigarette butts and is no longer a place of solitude. His take-away? No more geo-tagging.

How Instagram is ruining the environment A small town overrun by millions of visitors When a tiny Austrian village of just 700 inhabitants was hyped as a perfect Instagram backdrop, an average of 80 tourist buses and 10,000 visitors started pouring in every day. Locals complain that tourists walk into their properties to find the best possible angle for their photographs, leave trash behind, film with drones that scare off birds, and generally destroy the peace and quiet.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Man-made stone towers harm ecosystems Playa Jardín on the Spanish island of Tenerife is a popular spot among photographers who build little towers with stones collected from the beach nearby. Their designs might make for good shots, but because the spiders, insects and lizards that live under the stones lose their shelter when they're removed from the beach, the towers actually damage the local ecosystem.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Leave no trace What's more, plant organisms essential to the health of the ground are uprooted when the position of the stones is changed. That led environmentalists to dismantle the rock formations earlier this year, posting explanations on Instagram under the hashtag #pasasinhuella, meaning "leave no trace." Just a few days after the campaign, Instagrammers had already started rebuilding the stone towers.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Popcorn not for take-away Named for its dead algae that resembles a popular snack, "Popcorn Beach" on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura has gained traction among the Instagram set. But so many people have started taking the algae home as memorabilia that an estimated 10 kilos is disappearing every month. In response, The Clean Ocean Project has started sharing photos like this on Instagram.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Icelanders fighting back With more than 10 million images on Instagram, Iceland has become a very popular destination for influencers. But to get the perfect shot, many drive off road, which damages the countryside. They sit on glaciers, walk on moss that can die if trampled, and fly drones over wild animals. The tourist board Visit Iceland has now launched several initiatives promoting responsible behavior by tourists.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Vigilante shaming The anonymous Instagram account Public Lands Hate You is part of a trend to shame irresponsible behavior. The account reposts images of people breaking the rules outdoors, which has prompted brands to break with some of the influencers and has even led to investigations from US national park services. But it has also garnered criticism for naming people without their consent. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.