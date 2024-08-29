  1. Skip to content
German inflation sinks to 1.9% in August

August 29, 2024

Inflation in Germany took a big dip in August, falling to 1.9% from 2.3% in the previous month. It was the lowest rate in more than three years and beat many economists' expectations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k3Rk
A woman carrying two paper bags
Inflation in August slowed to its lowest level in more than three yearsImage: Thomas Banneyer/dpa/picture-alliance

Consumers in Germany had some of the pressure on their wallets relieved in August, with prices sinking to just 1.9% over the level in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

That compares with a month-on-month inflation rate of 2.3% in July.

The August figure, the lowest level in more than three years, brings inflation in the country below the European Central Bank's (ECB) overall 2% inflation target for the eurozone.

The statistic could boost the case for another interest rate cut by the ECB next month.

More to follow...

tj/nm (dpa, AFP)