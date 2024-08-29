German inflation sinks to 1.9% in August

German inflation sinks to 1.9% in AugustAugust 29, 2024
Consumers in Germany had some of the pressure on their wallets relieved in August, with prices sinking to just 1.9% over the level in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
That compares with a month-on-month inflation rate of 2.3% in July.
The August figure, the lowest level in more than three years, brings inflation in the country below the European Central Bank's (ECB) overall 2% inflation target for the eurozone.
The statistic could boost the case for another interest rate cut by the ECB next month.
