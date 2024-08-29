German inflation sinks to 1.9% in August

Inflation in Germany took a big dip in August, falling to 1.9% from 2.3% in the previous month. It was the lowest rate in more than three years and beat many economists' expectations.

Consumers in Germany had some of the pressure on their wallets relieved in August, with prices sinking to just 1.9% over the level in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

That compares with a month-on-month inflation rate of 2.3% in July.

The August figure, the lowest level in more than three years, brings inflation in the country below the European Central Bank's (ECB) overall 2% inflation target for the eurozone.

The statistic could boost the case for another interest rate cut by the ECB next month.

More to follow...

tj/nm (dpa, AFP)