German inflation rises at fastest rate in 28 years

Inflation in Germany continued to rise in September, passing the 4% threshold for the first time since 1993.

Germany's inflation is expected to continue to rise and maybe reach 5%

Germany's inflation rose by 4.1% year-on-year in September, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday. It is the fastest inflation hike in nearly 28 years.

Higher energy prices and one-off tax effects combined to steadily raise consumer prices, official data showed. Inflation in Germany has accelerated for the third month in a row, according to first estimates from Destatis.

Economists expect consumer prices in Germany to continue to rise in the coming months, with some projecting inflation rates could reach 5%.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

