  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
BusinessGermany

German inflation edges up to 2.3% in July

July 30, 2024

New data from Germany's federal statistics agency showed that inflation in July has increased compared to the previous year. The news came as a surprise after economists had predicted consumer prices to stabilize.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iumn
A supermarket in Germany
Inflation in Germany continued to rise in JulyImage: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/IMAGO

Inflation in Germany rose unexpectedly in July, according to preliminary figures released on Tuesday.

New data released federal statistics agency Destatis on Tuesday showed that consumer prices were up 2.3% from a year ago.

Economists had previously expected inflation to stabilize. A survey conducted by the ifo Institute showed that German companies had less planned price increases in consumer sectors.

"The just-released flash estimate of German inflation in July shows that there is still some way to go before it is back to the European Central Bank’s target of 2%," said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski.

"For the ECB, today’s data releases have not made things any easier. In fact, in terms of growth, the divergence has widened, with Germany falling behind while countries like France and Spain are enjoying a decent recovery," he added.

More to follow...

zc/wmr (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Energy and shipping infrastructure in Hamburg

German economy contracts unexpectedly in second quarter

German economy contracts unexpectedly in second quarter

New data shows that Germany's economic output fell by 0.1% compared to the first quarter. The news dampens prospects of a recovery in Europe's largest economy.
BusinessJuly 30, 2024