German inflation edges up to 2.3% in July

New data from Germany's federal statistics agency showed that inflation in July has increased compared to the previous year. The news came as a surprise after economists had predicted consumer prices to stabilize.

Inflation in Germany rose unexpectedly in July, according to preliminary figures released on Tuesday.

New data released federal statistics agency Destatis on Tuesday showed that consumer prices were up 2.3% from a year ago.

Economists had previously expected inflation to stabilize. A survey conducted by the ifo Institute showed that German companies had less planned price increases in consumer sectors.

"The just-released flash estimate of German inflation in July shows that there is still some way to go before it is back to the European Central Bank’s target of 2%," said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski.

"For the ECB, today’s data releases have not made things any easier. In fact, in terms of growth, the divergence has widened, with Germany falling behind while countries like France and Spain are enjoying a decent recovery," he added.

More to follow...

