German immigration policy: What's changing in 2024?

Germany is set to become less attractive for asylum-seekers from 2024. At the same time, immigration for skilled workers will be made easier.

When it comes to immigration policy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already set the tone for the new year. In an interview with the news magazine Der Spiegel in December, he came out in favor of "large-scale" deportations for rejected asylum applicants.

In the first half of 2023, government figures show that 7,861 people were deported. A reform, dubbed the Repatriation Improvement Act, hopes to increase that number. Changes include an end to announcing deportations in advance and extending asylum detention to 28 days. Police will also have extended powers to search for those ordered to leave, and access their property, such as phones.

Germany's migration policy divides communities To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Smugglers and other kinds of criminals, including those without convictions but suspected of criminal associations, could face faster deportations, as part of efforts to "more consistently and more quickly" act against "dangerous individuals," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

More migration agreements

Germany is also negotiating agreements with Georgia, Moldova, Kenya, Colombia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, though these would not affect the majority of asylum-seekers who come from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey. But the move is part of a larger effort to designate more countries as "safe countries of origin," which would permit Germany to return people to those places. Georgia and Moldova received this status in November.

If the European Union revives its deal with Turkey, a move Germany supports, that could facilitate sending people there, as well.

Germany also wants to process asylum applications faster. Right now, it can take more than two years to handle an asylum claim, according to government data. Proposed changes to the law hope to get that down to between three to six months.

Migrants in Germany appreciate new naturalization law To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

People going through the asylum procedure are also set to receive fewer benefits. Welfare payments, currently accessible after 18 months, will become available only after three years. Those living in state housing will also have the cost of their food deducted.

Cards instead of cash for benefits

More German cities and states want to move to a card-based system for benefits, rather than bank payments, to prevent asylum-seekers from transferring the money to others, such as relatives in the country of origin.

Hannover, in central Germany, started its "social card" in December, which works like a normal bank debit card. Areas of the eastern state of Thuringia have also issued around 160 such cards for asylum-seekers. The cardholder must go to the district asylum office every month to top up the card.

Hamburg and Bavaria are set to follow suit with similar programs in 2024.

Germany's slow bureaucracy impedes hiring of migrant workers To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More skilled labor immigration

While conditions look to be getting harder for asylum-seekers, recent reforms hope to make life in Germany more attractive for skilled labor.

A points system, based on language proficiency and professional experience, would grant eligible immigrants a one-year visa, during which time they can search for a job. The income requirement has also been lowered, and it will be easier for the applicant to bring along more family members.

The EU Blue Card is also to be expanded to cover sectors suffering from labor shortages, such as health care and education.

Can skilled workers bring their parents to Germany? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Starting in March, foreigners from outside the EU can come directly to Germany and start working while their qualifications are being approved. Workers will be able to stay up to three years, including with dependents, as long as they can prove they are able to support themselves.

The special immigration quota for people from countries in the western Balkans is also to be doubled to 50,000 people in June.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.