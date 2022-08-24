  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBeethovenfest
CultureGermany

German idioms from the kitchen cupboard

Dagmar Breitenbach
August 24, 2022

Various German idioms refer to cookware and utensils in a figurative sense. Spoons, for example, serve as a symbol of wisdom and death, while the frying pan is a threat.

https://p.dw.com/p/49toS
Weinbergschnecke
Image: WILDLIFE/D.Harms/WILDLIFE/picture alliance

"Zu jedem Topf gibt es den passenden Deckel" translates as "every pot has a matching lid," which means there is a matching partner for everyone. 

Knives, spoons, plates, pans and pots feature in quite a few German idioms.

Sometimes cookware terms have a second meaning that has nothing to do with kitchen equipment.

For example, "Pfanne" is the German word for a pan, but it can also refer to a small receptacle, a pan, in matchlock and flintlock rifles into which the priming powder was poured.

So the idiom "etwas auf der Pfanne haben" (literally, to have something on the pan) rather refers to being ready to fire away — and means that someone is clever, well prepared.

You'll find more about Germans and everyday life in Germany on dw.com/MeettheGermans, on YouTube and Instagram .

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Meet the Germans, Meat

'Meat' the Germans: From raw pork hedgehogs to dead grandmas

'Meat' the Germans: From raw pork hedgehogs to dead grandmas

Join Rachel Stewart samples some unusual meaty German delicacies and finds out if the Germans are still as hooked on meat as their reputation suggests.
CultureJanuary 22, 202004:23 min
Maultasche

German foods that are tastier than they sound

German foods that are tastier than they sound

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes.
CultureSeptember 5, 2018
bread and butter

Germans and the typical 'Butterbrot' sandwich

Germans and the typical 'Butterbrot' sandwich

It's traditional fare for young and old alike: A slice of fresh bread spread with nothing but butter. Every year in late September, Germans devote a day to celebrate their beloved staple, the "Butterbrot."
CultureSeptember 27, 2019
Show more stories