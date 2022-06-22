 German idioms, served ice cold | All media content | DW | 26.07.2022

Meet the Germans

German idioms, served ice cold

What cold coffee, cold feet and a cool head mean in everyday German idioms.

  • Man throwing a pile of newspapers into a blue garbage can

    Yesterday's news

    The German idiom "Das ist kalter Kaffee" literally translates as, "That is cold coffee." It doesn't refer to the contents of your mug, however, but to something that is old news, dated and no longer interesting. About as enticing as a pot of coffee that is no longer fresh, which has gone cold and tastes stale.

  • Iced fruit tree, blue skies

    Caught unawares

    "Eiskalt erwischt" or "caught ice cold" means to be found out or caught unawares. This idiom probably has its roots in the world of sports, where athletes risk a poor performance — caught out cold — if they don't warm up. One way to protect blooming fruit trees from sudden hard frost and not "get caught unawares" is to coat them with water which turns to ice and insulates the buds.

  • Larger and tiny birds on a beach, running away from the waves

    Run for it

    Nervous, frightened or anxious about something that might happen in the future which involves you? You might even experience (actual) cold feet. The German idiom "kalte Füsse bekommen" or "to get cold feet" means losing confidence and pulling out of a unexpected scary situation.

  • Orang-Utan with a baby on its back climbs through forest

    Not interested

    "Die kalte Schulter zeigen" or "showing someone a cold shoulder" is a snub — it means showing deliberate disregard for and disinterest in someone. Some sources trace the exact same English idiom, giving someone the cold shoulder, to an 1816 work by the Scottish writer, Sir Walter Scott.

  • Person with the mask of a scary clown holds up hands

    Spine-tingling

    "Es läuft mir kalt den Rücken herunter" or "sending shivers down the spine" basically refers to something that gives a person a chill, perhaps a fright or a blood-curdling fantasy.

  • Street, close up of top of a car with a sign on top that reads Fahrschule which means driving school in German

    Thrown in at the deep end

    In the English idiom, a person is thrown in at the deep end if they are expected to function in a difficult situation or job they are not prepared for. In German, the idiom is "ins kalte Wasser werfen" or "to toss someone into cold water," which is scary if you can't swim. A person's first time behind the steering wheel of a car can be that kind of situation.

  • People wearing antlers and santa hats in water

    Take a chance

    More cold water, though this time, a person isn't involuntarily tossed in but actually takes a courageous leap. "Sprung ins kalte Wasser wagen" (dare leap into cold water) does not refer to jumping into the unheated pool, but taking a risk, and forging ahead in an unfamiliar situation.

  • Stack of wide-brimmed sombrero hats on na sidewalk by a street

    Keep a cool head

    "Einen kühlen Kopf bewahren" (keep a cool head) is an idiom that means just that: stay level-headed, calm in a difficult or crisis situation, don’t fly off the handle — or react in a hot-headed manner.

  • Graffiti on a wall

    Venting anger?

    The German idiom "Mütchen kühlen"(literal translation, to cool your little courage — Mut means courage, boldness, Mütchen is the diminuitive) actually means to vent wrath on someone, let out anger. The colloquial term could go back to the Middle High German word "muot," which identified all aspects of the psyche.


