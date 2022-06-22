German idioms, served ice cold

What cold coffee, cold feet and a cool head mean in everyday German idioms.
Yesterday's news
The German idiom "Das ist kalter Kaffee" literally translates as, "That is cold coffee." It doesn't refer to the contents of your mug, however, but to something that is old news, dated and no longer interesting. About as enticing as a pot of coffee that is no longer fresh, which has gone cold and tastes stale.
Caught unawares
"Eiskalt erwischt" or "caught ice cold" means to be found out or caught unawares. This idiom probably has its roots in the world of sports, where athletes risk a poor performance — caught out cold — if they don't warm up. One way to protect blooming fruit trees from sudden hard frost and not "get caught unawares" is to coat them with water which turns to ice and insulates the buds.
Run for it
Nervous, frightened or anxious about something that might happen in the future which involves you? You might even experience (actual) cold feet. The German idiom "kalte Füsse bekommen" or "to get cold feet" means losing confidence and pulling out of a unexpected scary situation.
Not interested
"Die kalte Schulter zeigen" or "showing someone a cold shoulder" is a snub — it means showing deliberate disregard for and disinterest in someone. Some sources trace the exact same English idiom, giving someone the cold shoulder, to an 1816 work by the Scottish writer, Sir Walter Scott.
Spine-tingling
"Es läuft mir kalt den Rücken herunter" or "sending shivers down the spine" basically refers to something that gives a person a chill, perhaps a fright or a blood-curdling fantasy.
Thrown in at the deep end
In the English idiom, a person is thrown in at the deep end if they are expected to function in a difficult situation or job they are not prepared for. In German, the idiom is "ins kalte Wasser werfen" or "to toss someone into cold water," which is scary if you can't swim. A person's first time behind the steering wheel of a car can be that kind of situation.
Take a chance
More cold water, though this time, a person isn't involuntarily tossed in but actually takes a courageous leap. "Sprung ins kalte Wasser wagen" (dare leap into cold water) does not refer to jumping into the unheated pool, but taking a risk, and forging ahead in an unfamiliar situation.
Keep a cool head
"Einen kühlen Kopf bewahren" (keep a cool head) is an idiom that means just that: stay level-headed, calm in a difficult or crisis situation, don’t fly off the handle — or react in a hot-headed manner.
Venting anger?
The German idiom "Mütchen kühlen"(literal translation, to cool your little courage — Mut means courage, boldness, Mütchen is the diminuitive) actually means to vent wrath on someone, let out anger. The colloquial term could go back to the Middle High German word "muot," which identified all aspects of the psyche.
