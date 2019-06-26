 German idioms involving shoes | Meet the Germans | DW | 26.06.2019

Meet the Germans

German idioms involving shoes

Germans use many idioms, including quite a few shoe-related ones. Are you "fit as a sneaker" or just a "house-shoe hero"? Here are some you can try on for size!

  • Red high heels seen from the back (ullstein bild - Imagebroker.net)

    German idioms about shoes

    Where the shoe pinches

    What is wrong? What is the problem? That is the gist of the question, "Wo drückt der Schuh?" — literally, "Where does the shoe pinch?" Legend has it a Roman man, asked why he had left his beautiful, rich wife, pointed at his shoe and said, "That is beautiful, too, but only the wearer knows where it pinches."

  • old walking boots with plants in them (picture-alliance/imageBroker)

    German idioms about shoes

    Placing the blame

    If you put the blame for something on someone, you are — as the German saying "etwas in die Schuhe schieben" goes — literally "pushing it into their shoes." In medieval times pickpockets spending the night at an inn would quickly hide their loot, like stolen coins, in a bed fellow's shoes if a search for thieves was on.

  • Beat-up sneakers in the mud (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    German idioms about shoes

    That cap doesn't fit ...

    … and I won't wear it, is the English equivalent of the German idiom, "den Schuh ziehe ich mir nicht an." It literally means, "I won't put on this shoe." This, too, is about blame and responsibility and not allowing someone to make you deal with something that you want no part of! One glimpse of the above sneakers and you definitely don't want to slip them on!

  • The sole of a handmade shoe is shown (picture-alliance/Weingartner)

    German idioms about shoes

    The cart before the horse

    When Germans say, "Umgekehrt wird ein Schuh draus" — literally, "turn it inside out and it makes a shoe" — they mean the opposite is true, and someone is putting the cart before the horse. The idiom presumably goes back hundreds of years to the shoemaking craft. Leather was stitched together inside out, and then turned to "make a shoe of it."

  • Baby shoes on top of a grown man's shoes (Fotolia/babimu)

    German idioms about shoes

    In a fledgling state

    "In den Kinderschuhen stecken," or "stuck in children's shoes": The image conjures a toddler in children's shoes, an absolute beginner at taking his or her first steps. The saying refers to projects or developments that are in their early stages, whether they're ingenious inventions or political change.

  • A pair of old boots hanging from an electric cable

    German idioms about shoes

    That takes the cake

    If you overhear someone saying, "Das zieht dir die Schuhe aus," they are referring to an unbearable, perhaps even disgusting situation or event. The literal translation is, "That takes off your shoes." An similar English idiom would be, "That takes the cake" or that "knocks your socks off" — but not in a good way.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


In 2017, Germans spent €13 billion ($14.5 billion) on shoes, according to the Statista statistics site. Women buy more shoes than men, and most shoes on the German market are imports, with the majority coming from China.

Magic red shoes, glass slippers, the puss's boots — shoes and boots play a key role in many a fairy tale, too. On the night before December 6, children in Germany put a shoe or boot in front of the door in hopes St. Nikolaus will fill them to the brim with sweets. And brides also traditionally save pennies in a jar for their bridal footwear.

With shoes having so much prominence, it's not surprising that idioms revolving around one of mankind's oldest items of clothing abound in Germany to this very day. 

Some people are as "fit as a sneaker" ("fit wie ein Turnschuh") while others are "bad walkers" ("Jemand ist schlecht zu Fuss"). Have you ever heard of a "house-shoe hero" ("Pantoffelheld")? It's the perfect image of a henpecked husband, a guy who thinks he is a hero but is really just standing by in slippers while his wife runs the show. In another German shoe-related idiom, a person has finally left childhood, figuratively and literally, when they leave their baby shoes behind them.

English-language shoe idioms are just as colorful, by the way: People can be on a shoestring budget, or described as being tough as old boots, or even a goody two-shoes — perhaps while waiting for the other shoe to drop.

For more on German lifestyle and culture, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.

