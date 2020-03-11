 German idioms involving salt: The soup is too salty; you must be in love | Meet the Germans | DW | 11.03.2020

Meet the Germans

German idioms involving salt: The soup is too salty; you must be in love

Once known as "white gold," salt is an essential element of life. No wonder it's trickled into language and German idioms. Oversalting, for instance, is seen as a sign that you're in love...

  • Young woman with red cheeks (Colourbox)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Salz und Brot macht Wangen rot

    "Salt and bread turn your cheeks rosy." This expression implies that basic, hearty food keeps you healthy. But be aware that some versions of the same proverb switch the word "salt" to "dry" bread or even "beer," so it's not exactly the most reliable nutrition guide.

  • Soup in a blue bowl with baguette to the side (picture-alliance/CHROMORANGE/B. Neveu)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Jemandem die Suppe versalzen

    Literally, to "oversalt someone's soup": It means to ruin something someone has made or planned. In English, we'd say "to put a spoke in someone's wheel." Another related German-language expression is "to spit in someone's soup." So if you have enemies, it might be safer not to leave your stew unattended...

  • Salt crystals and a salt shaker (Colourbox/Haivoronska_Y)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Das Essen ist versalzen, du bist verliebt

    "The food is too salty; you must be in love." Apparently, this proverb could prove true: An independent study a few years back by a Bremerhaven research institute showed that people who had recently fallen in love did not taste salt as intensively as single people or those in long-term relationships. Initial research revealed that increased hormone levels heightened the salt taste threshold.

  • Goats on the branches of trees (Getty Images/AFP/F. Senna)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Alte Ziegen lecken auch gern Salz

    This expression could make the more modest blush. Referring to the fact that goats need salt to help maintain their appetite and body weight, it literally translates as "old goats also like to lick salt" — and implies that older people still have sexual needs, too.

  • Pigs huddling around one another in a stall (picture-alliance/imagechina/Y. Shuiling)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Ich hab einen Schinken bei ihm im Salze

    Literally, "I have a ham in his salts," it essentially means there's something still stewing, something still to deliver or take care of, or perhaps you still need to repay someone something.

  • Mother placing band-aid on child's wounded finger (picture-alliance/dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Salz in die Wunde streuen

    While the German expression says "to shake salt in a wound," the English version is obviously "to rub salt in the wound," meaning to make an unpleasant situation even worse. In German, you don't even need to rub it in to make it hurt...

  • One young woman kissing her friend's check (Fotolia/Sebastian Gauert)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Freundschaft ist des Lebens Salz

    While we say "love is the spice of life" in English, this German expression says "friendship is the salt of life." Whether love or friendship, certainly both are essential! It's just getting the right mixture (or flavor) that's sometimes tricky.

  • Salt and pepper (Alexander Dluzak)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Den Freund zu erkennen, musst du erst ein Scheffel Salz mit ihm gegessen haben

    The idiom comes from a line in Goethe's "Hermann and Dorothea": "Ere you share a bushel of salt with a new-found acquaintance, do not trust him too readily." Only time can tell if this person will become a true friend, the poem adds. With how many people have you shared an entire sack of salt? That's more than walking a mile in someone else's shoes...

  • Salt shaker and salt spilled on table (colourbox)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Salz der Erde sein

    Taken from Jesus' Sermon on the Mount in the Gospel of Matthew, the expression being the "salt of the Earth" is used in German as in English as encouragement for giving the best of oneself. The title of a book by Pope Benedict XVI, a song by the Rolling Stones, as well as of various other albums and films, the metaphor can also refer to a good, honest, hard-working person.

  • Black peppercorns (picture-alliance/dpa/Tetra Images)

    10 German expressions with salt

    Wo der Pfeffer wächst

    While it has nothing to do with salt, it does have to do with its constant companion: pepper. If you want to ban someone you don't like from your presence, you send them off to "wo der Pfeffer wächst" — where pepper grows. That means to disappear and never come back. Since black pepper originated in India, the German saying implied a faraway place.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Nowadays, it often gets a bad rap as a health risk from overuse in processed foods. But formerly, natural salt was considered a precious commodity — so much so, that it was dubbed "white gold" as it played a central role in the development of the environment and human civilization.

Before the invention of refrigeration, it was used to preserve meat, fish and vegetables, which ensured there was enough to eat over a long winter. Adventurers could likewise set out on longer journeys with sufficient provisions in their packs. It was traded for goods and services; roads were built for its transport.

In Europe, the Celts and the Romans valued it highly, with the latter having paid its soldiers enough wages to buy salt, or paid them in salt cakes, hence the origin of the English word "salary," from the Latin "salarium," with the "sal" root meaning "salt." 

Read more: A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

Sodium chloride dump site in Lower Saxony, German (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Environmentally destructive sodium chloride dump heap, a byproduct of potash mining, in Lower Saxony, Germany

Many uses for salt

With modern mining methods, it's possible to extract and process it from underground deposits or from rock. But for centuries, and still today, people have also harvested it from seawater, channeling the water into small ponds that evaporate and leave behind salt crystals that harden in the sun. This method gives rise to the precious Fleur de Sel.

While adding tangy flavor to food, as well as being used for a wide variety of industrial purposes, such as cleaning, it is still praised for its medicinal value. Gargling with salt water soothes a sore throat; it is also used in therapies to alleviate respiratory or skin problems. And, of course it's also essential for our bodies to survive.

Given its importance, it's no wonder that salt has trickled down into language.

Click through the gallery to view some of the German idioms involving salt.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, and check out DW's cartoon series That's so German for a humorous take on German culture and stereotypes.

 

