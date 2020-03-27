German idioms in times of crises

From keeping your ears stiff to the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, Germans use vivid idioms of encouragement when the going gets tough.

The German language is rich in expressive, to-the-point idioms that involve numbers, tools, clothing, colors, food and much more.

Cheer up and good luck: In these difficult times, heavily overshadowed by war, economic uncertainty and climate issues that have adversely affected many, encouraging and sometimes optimistic phrases are called for.

While bleibt gesund, or "stay healthy," remains a common farewell these days, people are being encouraged to keep their chin up otherwise too. Click on the picture gallery above to find out what else Germans say when talking on the phone, speaking to friends or neighbors across the street, or in emails.

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans .

This text is an updated version of an article originally published in March 2020.