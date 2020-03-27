 German idioms in challenging times | Meet the Germans | DW | 27.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

German idioms in challenging times

From stiff ears to cups of tea and the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, Germans use vivid idioms of encouragement in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • two tea glasses (imago/imagebroker/Kröger)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Wait and see

    In times of great uncertainty, people who want to de-escalate an already tense situation might say "Abwarten und Teetrinken" (wait and have a cup of tea) to calm themselves or others. The idea is not to drive yourself crazy. Tee came from China to Germany around the end of the 17th century, while the idiom originated in the mid-19th century.

  • bench on a lake, mountains in the background (picture-alliance/Beate Schleep)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Don't panic

    Lockdowns, social distancing, eerily empty cities and streets: "Immer mit der Ruhe," literally "always with tranquility" may be easier said than done these days. But it may be just what you want to tell customers in panic-buying mode in supermarkets these days: "Take it easy, don't stress." "In der Ruhe liegt die Kraft" is another useful German idiom, meaning "strength lies in being calm."

  • rabbit ears peek out of grass (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Keep your chin up

    It's "chin" in the English version, but ears in the popular German saying: "Halt die Ohren steif" (keep your ears stiff) means, "don't let it get you down, don't lose courage;" or, when said as a farewell, "good luck." The idiom uses an image from the animal kingdom: some animals prick up their ears when they are particularly attentive.

  • dandelion (Taraxacum) (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Bad weeds grow tall

    Asked about their health and well-being, elderly Germans these days might respond with a wink and a smile and say "Unkraut vergeht nicht," which is to say "we are made of sterner stuff," but which translates literally as weeds don't die. Anyone who has ever battled tenacious lawn and garden weeds can relate.

  • small toy pig in a snowglobe (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Positive outlook

    A popular phrase in the local Cologne dialect has it that "Et hätt noch immer joot jejange," which means that in the end, things have always worked out. It's an idiom that expresses many people's unflappable confidence and fatalism in tough times. They see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Light at the end of the tunnel (picture-alliance/Chromorange/M. Raedlein)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Light at the end of the tunnel

    Both English and German have the very same saying. The idiom "Licht am Ende des Tunnels sehen" uses the universal imagery of seeing bright "daylight at the end of a dark tunnel" as an expression of hope for a positive outcome in a difficult situation. The ray of light stands for hope and optimism in the face of a testing challenge.

  • Film scene THE SIMPSONS (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Fox)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Out of the woods at last

    Once you are "aus dem Schneider," literally out of the tailor, you are off the hook, out of the woods, you've escaped or pulled through a tough situation. An idiom we hope to use soon as the coronavirus crisis passes! The phrase is said to come from the world of card games during an era when the tailoring business was not particularly respected. In card games, the "tailor" had the fewest points.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • two tea glasses (imago/imagebroker/Kröger)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Wait and see

    In times of great uncertainty, people who want to de-escalate an already tense situation might say "Abwarten und Teetrinken" (wait and have a cup of tea) to calm themselves or others. The idea is not to drive yourself crazy. Tee came from China to Germany around the end of the 17th century, while the idiom originated in the mid-19th century.

  • bench on a lake, mountains in the background (picture-alliance/Beate Schleep)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Don't panic

    Lockdowns, social distancing, eerily empty cities and streets: "Immer mit der Ruhe," literally "always with tranquility" may be easier said than done these days. But it may be just what you want to tell customers in panic-buying mode in supermarkets these days: "Take it easy, don't stress." "In der Ruhe liegt die Kraft" is another useful German idiom, meaning "strength lies in being calm."

  • rabbit ears peek out of grass (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Keep your chin up

    It's "chin" in the English version, but ears in the popular German saying: "Halt die Ohren steif" (keep your ears stiff) means, "don't let it get you down, don't lose courage;" or, when said as a farewell, "good luck." The idiom uses an image from the animal kingdom: some animals prick up their ears when they are particularly attentive.

  • dandelion (Taraxacum) (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Bad weeds grow tall

    Asked about their health and well-being, elderly Germans these days might respond with a wink and a smile and say "Unkraut vergeht nicht," which is to say "we are made of sterner stuff," but which translates literally as weeds don't die. Anyone who has ever battled tenacious lawn and garden weeds can relate.

  • small toy pig in a snowglobe (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Positive outlook

    A popular phrase in the local Cologne dialect has it that "Et hätt noch immer joot jejange," which means that in the end, things have always worked out. It's an idiom that expresses many people's unflappable confidence and fatalism in tough times. They see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Light at the end of the tunnel (picture-alliance/Chromorange/M. Raedlein)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Light at the end of the tunnel

    Both English and German have the very same saying. The idiom "Licht am Ende des Tunnels sehen" uses the universal imagery of seeing bright "daylight at the end of a dark tunnel" as an expression of hope for a positive outcome in a difficult situation. The ray of light stands for hope and optimism in the face of a testing challenge.

  • Film scene THE SIMPSONS (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Fox)

    'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

    Out of the woods at last

    Once you are "aus dem Schneider," literally out of the tailor, you are off the hook, out of the woods, you've escaped or pulled through a tough situation. An idiom we hope to use soon as the coronavirus crisis passes! The phrase is said to come from the world of card games during an era when the tailoring business was not particularly respected. In card games, the "tailor" had the fewest points.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


The German language is rich in expressive, to-the-point idioms that involve numbers, tools, clothing, colors, food and much more.

Cheer up and good luck: In these difficult times, heavily overshadowed by the global corona pandemic that has had a severe effect on most peoples' lives, encouraging and sometimes optimistic phrases are called for.

While bleibt gesund, or "stay healthy," is the most common farewell these days, but otherwise people are being encouraged to keep their chin up. Click on the above picture gallery to find out what else Germans are saying when talking on the phone, speaking to friends or neighbors across the street, or in emails.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

DW recommends

'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis

From dealing with panic-buying to calming rising fear and corona-related tension, Germans have a wide range of idioms on hand to help get through a crisis. (27.03.2020)  

Related content

BdT Deutschland Feldhase

'Always with tranquility': Vivid German phrases in the midst of the corona crisis 27.03.2020

From dealing with panic-buying to calming rising fear and corona-related tension, Germans have a wide range of idioms on hand to help get through a crisis.

Vietnam Hanoi | Schutzmaßnahmen vor Coronavirus

How Vietnam is winning its 'war' on coronavirus 26.03.2020

A densely populated neighbor of China, Vietnam has a weak health care system and a low budget for combating the coronavirus. So how has it managed to keep its COVID-19 infection rate so low?

Italien Poster für Solidarität in Bergamo

Mourning in coronavirus pandemic times 24.03.2020

Images of military vehicles transporting the bodies of coronavirus victims in Italy have shocked the world. Does the COVID-19 pandemic change the way we deal with death?

Advertisement

Film

Kino Kinosaal leer Boykott (picture alliance /Klaus Ohlenschlaeger)

Hope for a film industry struggling to adapt to corona

Cinemas, distributors, producers and filmmakers are in shock as the film world grinds to a sudden halt in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. But the film world is finding ways to adapt.  

Books

Philososphin Svenja Flaßpöhler (Johanna Ruebel)

Philosopher Svenja Flasspöhler: "The coronavirus standstill gives us a space to think"

Pause, contemplate, take a breather: philosopher Svenja Flaßpöhler sees a ray of light in the current standstill. She sees it as a chance to break out of the endless cycle of consumption and to start rethinking society.  

Music

Rammstein Konzert Tour 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

Rammstein singer Lindemann tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Till Lindemann has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to reports in German media outlets. The 57-year-old Rammstein front singer has been taken to an intensive care unit at a Berlin hospital.  

Arts

Drei Menschen fotografieren mit ihren Handys ein Bild im Museum (Foto: Antonio Perez Rio)

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial

Museums are closed, but the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie is still on show — online. Germany's largest photo festival, usually held in Ludwigshafen, Heidelberg and Mannheim, offers a digital version of the exhibition.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  