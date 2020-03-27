German idioms in challenging times

The German language is rich in expressive, to-the-point idioms that involve numbers, tools, clothing, colors, food and much more.

Cheer up and good luck: In these difficult times, heavily overshadowed by the global corona pandemic that has had a severe effect on most peoples' lives, encouraging and sometimes optimistic phrases are called for.

While bleibt gesund, or "stay healthy," is the most common farewell these days, but otherwise people are being encouraged to keep their chin up. Click on the above picture gallery to find out what else Germans are saying when talking on the phone, speaking to friends or neighbors across the street, or in emails.

