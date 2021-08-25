German idioms in all shapes and sizes

The German language has a plethora of idioms referring to sizes and measures. Click here to learn more!
'...für groß und klein'
Often used to describe various entertainment activities, this idiom is quite inclusionary: Literally, "for large and small," it means for adults and kids, and pretty much everyone in-between.
'Kleine Ursache, große Wirkung'
"Small cause, big effect" — need we say more? You don't always need much to have an impact. In terms of money, the saying goes: "A small leak will sink a great ship." But the flip side of the coin may be: A small act could lead to great wonders.
'Eine Nummer zu groß für jemanden sein'
"To big be a number too large for someone" — refers to a situation or task that's beyond one's capabilities; it's similar to saying that someone is "out of their depth" in English. Perhaps inspired by the previous idiom, you may aim to take it down a notch and see what happens then.
'Klein beigeben'
It means to give or cave in, to back down. The more lively, literary image in English is: "to eat humble pie."
'Kleinvieh macht auch mist'
It could sound harmless — offspring also do their business, or, in this German phrase, literally: "even small livestock produce droppings/crap. " But its actual meaning is more positive: Every little bit helps!
'Du bist großartig'
Well-meaning parents say that their children are the best thing in the world, that they are wonderful, they are "larger than life." Of course kids bask in that kind of sunshine: Why would they not?
'Sei kein Korinthenkacker!'
It may sound a little harsh, but the sentiment may be more amicable. Literally, it says: "Don't be someone who craps currants." Yet it simply means: don't be a nitpicker, don't stress the small stuff. Not a bad motto to live by…
'Im Klein-Klein verheddern'
"To get mixed up in small-small" is the literal translation of this German idiom. It means to get entangled, embroiled, or bogged down in something. Best to avoid it all together!
'Das ist Kleinkram'
"That is little stuff" is this literal translation. We'd say in English: "Those are mere odds and ends." Or: "Details, details!" — with a sweep of our hand that it's a minor matter. The sentiment: Focus on the big stuff!
'Nicht kleckern — klotzen!'
Don't get wrapped up or way-laid in mere details: Look at the big picture! That's what this saying means. It's actually quite picturesque, as it literally recommends to avoid fiddling about or make a minor mess with little drops, but instead, to show off, make yourself known, make things big, toot your horn!
'Auf großem Fuss leben'
This idiom literally translates as, "to live on a broad or big foot." It refers to people who live it up, like royals, as they have plenty of money to squander. The expression is said to come from the era of Henry Plantagenet, Duke of Anjou (1132-1189), who had an excrescence on one foot and needed special big shoes — which became trendy among the rich, the only ones who could afford them.
