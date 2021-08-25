German idioms in all shapes and sizes

'Auf großem Fuss leben'

This idiom literally translates as, "to live on a broad or big foot." It refers to people who live it up, like royals, as they have plenty of money to squander. The expression is said to come from the era of Henry Plantagenet, Duke of Anjou (1132-1189), who had an excrescence on one foot and needed special big shoes — which became trendy among the rich, the only ones who could afford them.