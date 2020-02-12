 German idioms: All you need is love | Meet the Germans | DW | 12.02.2020

Meet the Germans

German idioms: All you need is love

What blinds, but does not rust? What can make its way through the digestive track, but also fall down? The answer, according to popular German idioms, is one of the greatest feelings in the world: Love.

  • road sign with a frog and a heart on it (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Dornberger)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Liebe macht blind'

    Remember being madly in love, perhaps for the first time? You were "blinded by love," as the German idiom goes. In that state of mind, the object of your affection can do no wrong, and people tend not to notice faults, aggravating traits or problems on the horizon. The above German roadsign warns drivers to watch out for "lovestruck" frogs trying to cross on their way to spawn.

  • Two cartoon dogs eating spaghetti (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Liebe geht durch den Magen'

    The German idiom has it that "loves goes through the stomach." In English, it's "The way to a man's (or woman's) heart is through his stomach." Delicious and lovingly prepared meals and confident cooking skills can win affections and maybe even make that special person fall in love with the cook. After all, Eating a great meal releases endorphins, the so-called happy hormones.

  • Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Alte Liebe rostet nicht'

    First love, last love: The German idiom translates as, "Old love doesn't rust." It's a very old saying that stems from the Latin "vetus amor non sentit rubiginem" ("Old love does not know rust"). Feelings of love one had do not fade. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philipp, by the way, tied the knot in 1947.

  • woman jumps up into the air (BilderBox)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Von Luft und Liebe leben'

    All you need is love? The German phrase "live on air and love" describes the young couple without much of an income for whom air to breathe and love seems to be enough. A similar English idiom is more of a warning: You can't live on love alone, because, "Love doesn't pay the bills."

  • A black swan following a plastic swan-shaped pedal boat (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Wo die Liebe hinfällt ...'

    Beauty, money, power — why do people fall in love? Some couples look like a complete mismatch. The German idiom describing this situation is a bit ominous: where love falls ... A perfect example is the case of a swan named Petra on a lake in the city of Münster who fell in love with a huge swan-shaped plastic pedal boat.

  • person holding his head, cards and poker chips on the table (picture-alliance/Chromorange/A. Gravante)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Pech im Spiel, Glück in der Liebe'

    "Lucky at cards, unlucky in love": If you win at cards, you won't have a happy love life — and vice versa, this saying implies. It seems to be an either/or situation. Perhaps people who are madly in love can't concentrate on gambling, so they lose.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Everyone can sing along with their favorite love songs, and many have cried over love stories, poetry and romantic boy-meets-girl film comedies. Many T-shirts and posters advertise, "All you need is love (or more chocolate)" and "Love wins," while others warn in Shakespearean fashion, "The course of true love never did run smooth."

No feeling, it seems, has been written, sung or mused about more than love, and there are many popular sayings involving it. There is love at first sight, puppy love, no love lost between people and the notion that all's fair in love and war. 

German also has many colorful, descriptive phrases and idioms involving love — click on the picture gallery to find out what they are!

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

