German ice hockey player Tobias Eder dies of cancer

The German ice hockey community is morning the death of national team player Tobias Eder. The 26-year-old had been diagnosed with cancer just last summer.

Tobias Eder's ice hockey club, Eisbären Berlin, announced the player's death in a statement citing his family on Wednesday.

"We are shocked, deeply saddened and stunned," the club wrote on its Instagram account.

"Unfortunately, Tobi has not won his most difficult fight … Dear Tobi, we will miss you. You always put a smile a smile on everyone's face. That's exactly how we will always remember you!"

Eder had been diagnosed with cancer in the summer of last year, just a few weeks after representing Germany at the World Championship in the Czech Republic. The diagnosis came during a routine preseason examination conducted by the Eisbären's medical staff.

The DEL, Germany's top-flight ice hockey league, announced on Tuesday that Berlin's next game, scheduled for this Wednesday, had already been postponed as members of the team felt unable to play in light of Eder's "critically deteriorating state of health."

Eder played 296 games in the DEL, scoring 73 goals for Red Bull Munich, Düsseldorf and Berlin. He made 3 appearances for the national team, scoring 1 goal.

