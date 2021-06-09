 German Hollywood star Jürgen Prochnow turns 80 | Film | DW | 09.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

German Hollywood star Jürgen Prochnow turns 80

As a submarine commander in "Das Boot," he became "the German face" in Hollywood. Jürgen Prochnow can look back on a long career on both sides of the Atlantic.

  • Film still of Jürgen Prochnow wearing a sailor's hat.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'The Old Man'

    ... is what the crew of the German submarine U-96 calls its captain, as he doesn't have a name. In Wolfgang Petersen's global film hit "Das Boot," Prochnow landed the role of his life: a gruff man of integrity, tough as nails but with a heart. In the charismatic role, the actor played his way into the audience's hearts — and made the leap to Hollywood.

  • Film still of Jürgen Prochnow in The Brutalization of Franz Blum.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Starting in theater

    Following studies in Essen, the young actor performed on German stages for many years before finally stepping in front of the camera. After appearing in TV roles, he was hired by prominent directors of the New German Cinema movement. In 1974, Reinhard Hauff gave Prochnow the role of a prisoner in the incarceration drama "Die Verrohung des Franz Blum" (The Brutalization of Franz Blum).

  • Jürgen Prochnow and Angela Winkler face-to-face in Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum'

    A year later, Jürgen Prochnow was part of the cast of one of New German Cinema's greatest successes: Volker Schlöndorff's film "The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum." In the political, press-critical film based on the story by Heinrich Böll, Prochnow plays the character of Ludwig Götten, who is publicly humiliated by a tabloid newspaper. At his side: Angela Winkler.

  • Jürgen Prochnow with Monika Bleitreu in a film still from Frauensiedlung.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Working for TV

    In the 1970s, before Prochnow was hired by Wolfgang Petersen for "Das Boot," the Berlin-born actor had a busy schedule in German movies and television. In the TV film "Frauensiedlung" (Women's Settlement) of 1976, he worked alongside Monika Bleibtreu. Here, too, he radiated his trademark blend of strength and sensitivity.

  • Jürgen Prochnow and Ernst Hannawald lying in bed, smoking cigarettes.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Scandal over 'Die Konsequenz'

    In 1977, "Die Konsequenz" (The Consequence) caused a scandal. Bringing the subject of homosexuality to the screen, director Wolfgang Petersen riled West Germany's moral guardians. The film was shown on TV only in an abridged version, and the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation declined to broadcast it at all. It was a further step in the career of Prochnow (left, next to Ernst Hannawald).

  • Jürgen Prochnow in a spaceship with atrick Stewart, Kyle MacLachlan and Max von Sydow in the movie Dune.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Roles in Hollywood

    The worldwide success of Wolfgang Petersen's war film "Das Boot" drew Hollywood's attention to the charismatic German actor. Well-known directors offered him roles. In 1984, Prochnow (left) played alongside Patrick Stewart, Kyle MacLachlan and Max von Sydow in David Lynch's science fiction spectacle "Dune."

  • Jürgen Prochnow on a sailboat with Elizabeth Hurley in Kill Cruise.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Back to the boat...

    Hollywood wasn't the fulfillment of every dream though. Prochnow also joined several less successful, routine productions. That was probably why the actor repeatedly returned to German films, such as in 1990, when he joined Elizabeth Hurley in the maritime drama "Kill Cruise" (in German: "Der Skipper"). As always, Prochnow made a good impression on the waves, reminding audiences of "Das Boot."

  • Jürgen Prochnow in Robin Hood with soliders in the background.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'Robin Hood'

    But Jürgen Prochnow doggedly went on — also leaving his mark on 1990s cinema in the US. His sinewy appearance predestined the actor for roles requiring physical action, often in historical films. In director John Irvin's 1991 "Robin Hood" film, he convincingly embodied Sir Miles Folcanet.

  • Jürgen Prochnow in the film Baltic Storm, along with actor Greta Scacchi, huddling before a pile of wood.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'Baltic Storm'

    In past years, Jürgen Prochnow has repeatedly turned up in major international productions, joined by European stars. In 2003, the German played a passenger on the ill-fated ferry "Estonia." The film "Baltic Storm" put Prochnow right back in his trusted elements: water, wind and storm.

  • Jürgen Prochnow and Moritz Bleibtreu wearing suits and sitting in a car.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Working in advanced years

    Jürgen Prochnow, who turns 80 on June 10, has remained in demand. German moviegoers saw him in the 2015 film adaptation of Martin Suter's thriller novel "Die dunkle Seite des Mondes" (The Dark Side of the Moon). In it, Prochnow plays the former client of a business lawyer (Moritz Bleibtreu).

  • Jürgen Prochnow wearing a hat and beard in a close-up in The Final Journey.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'The Final Journey'

    In 2017, Jürgen Prochnow returned to the big screen in the title role of the drama "Leanders Letzte Reise" (The Final Journey). It's about a 92-year-old's journey to Ukraine — and his own past. The multi-award-winning film is set during the Crimea crisis in 2014.

  • Jürgen Prochnow playing Attila the Hun on stage, looking up to the heavens.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    The Hun from Hollywood

    In 2018, the former theater star Prochnow was back on stage: At the Nibelung Festival in Worms, Prochnow played Etzel (Attila the Hun) in the play "Siegfrieds Erben" (Siegfried's Heirs) by the German-Turkish author Feridun Zaimoglu. Here, the Hun ruler can be seen after the massacre at his court.

    Author: Jochen Kürten, Sven Töniges


  • Film still of Jürgen Prochnow wearing a sailor's hat.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'The Old Man'

    ... is what the crew of the German submarine U-96 calls its captain, as he doesn't have a name. In Wolfgang Petersen's global film hit "Das Boot," Prochnow landed the role of his life: a gruff man of integrity, tough as nails but with a heart. In the charismatic role, the actor played his way into the audience's hearts — and made the leap to Hollywood.

  • Film still of Jürgen Prochnow in The Brutalization of Franz Blum.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Starting in theater

    Following studies in Essen, the young actor performed on German stages for many years before finally stepping in front of the camera. After appearing in TV roles, he was hired by prominent directors of the New German Cinema movement. In 1974, Reinhard Hauff gave Prochnow the role of a prisoner in the incarceration drama "Die Verrohung des Franz Blum" (The Brutalization of Franz Blum).

  • Jürgen Prochnow and Angela Winkler face-to-face in Die verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum'

    A year later, Jürgen Prochnow was part of the cast of one of New German Cinema's greatest successes: Volker Schlöndorff's film "The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum." In the political, press-critical film based on the story by Heinrich Böll, Prochnow plays the character of Ludwig Götten, who is publicly humiliated by a tabloid newspaper. At his side: Angela Winkler.

  • Jürgen Prochnow with Monika Bleitreu in a film still from Frauensiedlung.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Working for TV

    In the 1970s, before Prochnow was hired by Wolfgang Petersen for "Das Boot," the Berlin-born actor had a busy schedule in German movies and television. In the TV film "Frauensiedlung" (Women's Settlement) of 1976, he worked alongside Monika Bleibtreu. Here, too, he radiated his trademark blend of strength and sensitivity.

  • Jürgen Prochnow and Ernst Hannawald lying in bed, smoking cigarettes.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Scandal over 'Die Konsequenz'

    In 1977, "Die Konsequenz" (The Consequence) caused a scandal. Bringing the subject of homosexuality to the screen, director Wolfgang Petersen riled West Germany's moral guardians. The film was shown on TV only in an abridged version, and the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation declined to broadcast it at all. It was a further step in the career of Prochnow (left, next to Ernst Hannawald).

  • Jürgen Prochnow in a spaceship with atrick Stewart, Kyle MacLachlan and Max von Sydow in the movie Dune.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Roles in Hollywood

    The worldwide success of Wolfgang Petersen's war film "Das Boot" drew Hollywood's attention to the charismatic German actor. Well-known directors offered him roles. In 1984, Prochnow (left) played alongside Patrick Stewart, Kyle MacLachlan and Max von Sydow in David Lynch's science fiction spectacle "Dune."

  • Jürgen Prochnow on a sailboat with Elizabeth Hurley in Kill Cruise.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Back to the boat...

    Hollywood wasn't the fulfillment of every dream though. Prochnow also joined several less successful, routine productions. That was probably why the actor repeatedly returned to German films, such as in 1990, when he joined Elizabeth Hurley in the maritime drama "Kill Cruise" (in German: "Der Skipper"). As always, Prochnow made a good impression on the waves, reminding audiences of "Das Boot."

  • Jürgen Prochnow in Robin Hood with soliders in the background.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'Robin Hood'

    But Jürgen Prochnow doggedly went on — also leaving his mark on 1990s cinema in the US. His sinewy appearance predestined the actor for roles requiring physical action, often in historical films. In director John Irvin's 1991 "Robin Hood" film, he convincingly embodied Sir Miles Folcanet.

  • Jürgen Prochnow in the film Baltic Storm, along with actor Greta Scacchi, huddling before a pile of wood.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'Baltic Storm'

    In past years, Jürgen Prochnow has repeatedly turned up in major international productions, joined by European stars. In 2003, the German played a passenger on the ill-fated ferry "Estonia." The film "Baltic Storm" put Prochnow right back in his trusted elements: water, wind and storm.

  • Jürgen Prochnow and Moritz Bleibtreu wearing suits and sitting in a car.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    Working in advanced years

    Jürgen Prochnow, who turns 80 on June 10, has remained in demand. German moviegoers saw him in the 2015 film adaptation of Martin Suter's thriller novel "Die dunkle Seite des Mondes" (The Dark Side of the Moon). In it, Prochnow plays the former client of a business lawyer (Moritz Bleibtreu).

  • Jürgen Prochnow wearing a hat and beard in a close-up in The Final Journey.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    'The Final Journey'

    In 2017, Jürgen Prochnow returned to the big screen in the title role of the drama "Leanders Letzte Reise" (The Final Journey). It's about a 92-year-old's journey to Ukraine — and his own past. The multi-award-winning film is set during the Crimea crisis in 2014.

  • Jürgen Prochnow playing Attila the Hun on stage, looking up to the heavens.

    German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

    The Hun from Hollywood

    In 2018, the former theater star Prochnow was back on stage: At the Nibelung Festival in Worms, Prochnow played Etzel (Attila the Hun) in the play "Siegfrieds Erben" (Siegfried's Heirs) by the German-Turkish author Feridun Zaimoglu. Here, the Hun ruler can be seen after the massacre at his court.

    Author: Jochen Kürten, Sven Töniges


He will probably be best remembered by the vast majority of viewers as "The Old Man." That is what he, as lieutenant captain, is called by the loyal crew of the German submarine U-96 in Wolfgang Petersen's 1981 war epic Das Boot

The film, which shows the submarine setting sail from the French Atlantic coast for a dangerous war mission in 1941, was a huge success around the world and catapulted German actor Jürgen Prochnow to Hollywood fame. 

One film, one man, one role — that is what has imprinted itself in viewers' memories when it comes to Prochnow. He played the role as a tough, yet sympathetic submarine. The film was so successful, it was also turned into a television series

Black-and-white portrait of Jürgen Prochnow in the 1970s.

Jürgen Prochnow in his younger years: a photograph from 1975

Born in Berlin on June 10, 1941, Jürgen Prochnow may owe his fame mostly to his work with German director Petersen, but he also performed for directors David Lynch, Anthony Minghella, John Frankenheimer and Michael Mann. And in between his Hollywood productions, the charismatic actor also worked in television films and movies in his home country.

Yet his overwhelming success in Das Boot and his subsequent career in Hollywood largely overshadowed earlier accomplishments.

Scandal and success: Die Konsequenz

In the 1970s, the actor with the distinctively angular and pockmarked face came to be seen as an exciting representative of the New German Cinema movement, working with outstanding directors like Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Reinhard Hauff and Volker Schlöndorff.

His performance in Die Konsequenz (The Consequence), an early film by Wolfgang Petersen, stimulated a public debate in Germany on homosexuality.

Jürgen Prochnow with Evelyn Hamann, who is holding a wooden spoon.

Prochnow has also been good at comedy: here, he is shown with German actress Evelyn Hamann

Watching one of Prochnow's early films is an interesting experience, as he exudes an amazing mixture of masculinity and rigor, sensitivity and vulnerability.

A successful German star in Hollywood

As Prochnow celebrates his 80th birthday on June 10, he can look back on a career with many ups and downs, as one of only a handful of post-war German actors to have become a Hollywood star.

Jürgen Prochnow holding up a birthday candle.

A birthday candle for Jürgen Prochnow: Here, he is shown in the 1990 film 'Kill Cruise'

DW recommends

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood

A German or Austrian accent doesn't necessarily have to stand in the way of a successful career in the movie industry. These five actors have made it big in Hollywood - despite their accents, or perhaps because of them.  

Helena Zengel: Germany's 12-year-old Hollywood star

The Berlin actress now stars alongside Tom Hanks in the film "News of the World," premiering February 10 on Netflix.  

German Hollywood actor Jürgen Prochnow's career

The film "Das Boot" was the actor's ticket to Hollywood, and Prochnow has continued to play in US films since — as well as in his home country.  