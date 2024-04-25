Germany's Autobahn — finally time for a speed limit?

The majority of Germans want a motorway speed limit, and environmental groups say it would help cut emissions. But are their arguments strong enough to convince those opposed to slower speeds on the Autobahn?

Germany's motorways, internationally famed for their high speeds, are currently the subject of heated political debate.

The topic has long been divisive in the country. In 1973, the introduction of a 100-kilometers-per-hour (62-miles-per-hour) speed limit in response to surging petrol prices during the oil crisis caused widespread outrage for the few months it was implemented. Germany's ADAC automotive club protested against the measure.

Since then, various attempts to introduce a general speed limit have failed. But now more than half of Germans — including ADAC members — support a speed limit.

Yet it remains a polarizing issue and faces stiff opposition. Bavaria's center-right Christian Social Union party has even launched a petition against it.

Motorway speed limits (almost) everywhere — except in Germany

Certain stretches of Germany's Autobahn do have speed limits, but this applies to only 30% of the motorways.

For the speed-unrestricted stretches, the government recommends a voluntary top speed of 130 kilometers per hour, but drivers are free to go as fast as they want. Speeding on German motorways is even advertised as a tourist attraction by sports car rental companies.

What are the benefits of a speed limit?

The slower a vehicle drives, the less fuel it consumes. This means it also emits less pollutants, such as climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

A speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour on motorways would save 4.5 million tons of CO2 equivalent and equate to a 2.9% drop in emissions compared to 2018 levels, according to calculations by the German Environment Agency, or UBA. They estimate this could increase to saving 6.7 million tons and 4.2% of emissions if a speed limit also encouraged people to switch to taking trains, choose shorter routes or even forgo certain journeys altogether.

And if the speed limit on states road was reduced from 100 kilometers per hour to 80, this could save up to 8 million tons of CO2 equivalent.

Proponents also argue a limit would lead to fewer accidents, as traveling slower reduces a car's braking distance. It would also cut noise pollution, because driving at 100 kilometers per hour is around half as loud as at 130 kilometers per hour.

They also highlight it would allow more cars to be on the road simultaneously and therefore help ease traffic jams, particularly if cars went at 100 kilometers per hour or less.

What are the arguments against a speed limit?

According to an analysis from the German Economic Institute, 77% of people on German motorways already voluntarily drive slower than 130 kilometers per hour.

However, men, as well as those under 24 and frequent drivers (people clocking up over 50,000 kilometers per year), were more likely to be against speed limits, citing concerns about more traffic jams and longer journey times, according to a survey by Allianz insurance group.

How many accidents could be avoided by the speed limit on German motorways is not fully clear.

According to the ADAC, Germany doesn't have more serious accidents on its motorways than in countries with a speed limit. If you compare the number of fatalities per motorway kilometer driven, France, the United States and the Czech Republic saw more fatalities than in Germany in 2020.

However, in absolute figures, Germany had the highest number in 2020, with 317 deaths on the Autobahn.

Who supports a speed limit in Germany?

Environmental organizations have called for a speed limit, as have the police union in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the German Road Accident Victim Support Association. They also support reducing the speed limit on state roads to 80 kilometers per hour, a move the insurance industry believes would help increase safety.

Among political parties, the motion has received the support of the Greens, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and The Left Party. More than half of Germans are now behind a speed limit.

Who is against a speed limit?

The conservative Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union, the far-right Alternative for Germany and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) do not want a speed limit.

Opponents believe it would have little impact on the environment and would restrict individual freedom.

The FDP, which forms the federal government together with the Greens and the SPD, already pushed back on a speed limit in the coalition agreement. It also commissioned a counter-study to that of the German Environment Agency, which arrived at significantly lower figures for CO2 reduction. However, the credibility of the counter-study has been called into question as it was written by climate-skeptic academics. It has been criticized by the German Environment Agency, environmental associations and other political parties.

No speed limit in the German Climate Action Act

The Climate Action Act, which was passed into law in 2021, states Germany must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 and by 88% by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. Following a reform to the act, excessive emissions, such as those from transport, can now be offset elsewhere, for example by using more renewable energy. The act contains no mention of a speed limit.

This article was originally written in German.

