German health minister tests positive for coronavirus

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said that Spahn had immediately gone into isolation and that so far he has only developed "cold-like symptoms."
The German healthy ministry confirmed all those in contact with Spahn had been informed.
jsi/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)