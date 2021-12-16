German health minister steps up COVID-19 crisis management

It is not the beginning Germany's new Health Minister Karl Lauterbach would have hoped for. A week after taking office, he admitted on Thursday that Germany has a shortage of both BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses and is negotiating to buy more vaccines from mainly Eastern European countries.

"We want to buy BioNTech from other countries — Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and Portugal," he confirmed. He also expressed a plan that some of the BioNTech vaccine doses ordered for the second quarter of 2022 could be obtained earlier.

Lauterbach confirmed that 35 million additional doses of Moderna have been ordered directly from the manufacturers, with the approval of the EU. On Wednesday, Lauterbach and Finance Minister Christian Lindner had announced that Germany will shell out an extra €2.2 billion ($2.48 billion) for vaccine purchases.

The third "booster shot" will be the "central building block" in the fight against the omicron variant, the health minister told the Thursday press conference, adding "We need to be very quick." He noted there has so far been a large take-up in the booster program, with over a million doses administered in one day.

As things stand, 50 million vaccine doses are expected in the first quarter of 2022, but 70 million are needed.

Lauterbach said he is especially concerned after examining the data from the UK, where cases of the omicron COVID variant are believed to be doubling less than every 2 days. He stressed that an "offensive booster strategy" is Germany's best tool in fighting the pandemic.

Smaller Christmas?

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's disease control agency the Robert Koch Institute, stressed that omicron was likely to become the dominant variant in Germany very soon.

"We need to make sure Christmas is not a kickstart for omicron. Please spend Christmas only with a small group of people," he said, suggesting that even vaccinated people should consider be tested before they meet up with elderly relatives for the holidays.

The new health minister has promised to involve scientists more in political decision-making. And again setting him aside from Spahn, who had no medical background, Lauterbach is himself a physician and epidemiologist. Throughout the pandemic, his predictions for the spread of the virus and proposals to combat it with harsh measures proved to be accurate.

New COVID-19 teams

A newly established panel of scientific experts in the Chancellery has held its first meeting aiming to bring scientists and politicians together. Its 19 members are experts in the fields of virology and immunology and medicine in general, but also ethics and psychology. It also includes the heads of two central organizations: the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal agency responsible for disease control and prevention, and the Permanent Vaccination Commission STIKO.

Meetings are planned once a week. The goal is "a broader debate, more acceptance, and transparency. What exactly that means could become clear before Christmas. Because by then there should be more clarity on the impact of the omicron variant.

Lauterbach took pains to stress that political decisions, however, will be made by the politicians — and not by the council.

The new German government seems to be following President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's lead. He recently called for lessons to be learned from the pandemic, calling on politicians to make decisions, to justify them, and make sure they are democratically legitimized. At a panel discussion in November, he stressed it was "important for politicians to disclose which experts they involve in decision-making, which facts and value judgments they take into account, what uncertainties and insecurities there are."

The new advisory panel may not find it easy to speak with one voice: Its members Hendrik Streeck and Christian Drosten are two of the most popular virologists in Germany who have often expressed conflicting opinions on pandemic control. It remains to be seen whether the panel will be able to reach unanimous conclusions.

In addition to the expert panel, there will also be a new crisis team, also based in the Chancellery. It brings together representatives of the federal government and regional state governments and will coordinate concerted action. One goal is to improve the organization of vaccination campaigns: The head of the crisis team, two-star general Carsten Breuer, has already urged to keep vaccination sites open across the country also during the Christmas holidays.

Not enough vaccines

In the new year, the vaccination drive may hit a snag. Lauterbach announced this week that an "inventory" had revealed that not enough vaccines had been ordered for the first three months of 2022. According to media reports, 60 million doses could be missing. Lauterbach promised that he would now negotiate with manufacturers to secure extra supplies.

Structural challenges

But the federal health minister has limited powers. Rather like the US, and in stark contrast to France, lawmaking rests with the 16 states and the list of regional powers is long: Health policy is part of it, just like education, policing, and cultural policy.

Germany's 16 states continue to impose and extend their own regional rules and restrictions, and organize vaccinations at the state level.

The new health minister will find that it is a challenge to actually implement plans: The fact that many hospitals have been struggling to cope with the increased number of patients during the current fourth wave of the pandemic has highlighted wider structural problems. For many years, health policy has seen cuts in funding. Now the new government wants to reverse the trend. This is a "hopeful sign that there will be an end to the painful structural changes," said Gerald Gass, head of the German Hospital Association which represents over 1,900 hospitals nationwide.

The federal government coalition partners have also vowed to introduce "binding staffing levels in hospitals" for inpatient care in the short term in order to improve working conditions "quickly and noticeably."

Furthermore, there is to strengthen outpatient care facilities and to create "integrated emergency centers" which make sure that only serious emergencies end up in the hospitals' emergency rooms.

