German health minister Jens Spahn tests positive for coronavirus

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that Spahn had immediately gone into isolation and that so far he has only developed "cold-like symptoms."

Read more: Opinion: Germany faces a hard coronavirus pandemic winter

The healthy ministry confirmed all those in contact with Spahn had been informed, though no members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet will be self-isolating despite having met with the health minister during a meeting earlier on Wednesday.

"The federal cabinet meets in compliance with hygiene and distance rules, which aim to ensure that even if a person who later tests positive were to participate, quarantining of other or even all participants would not be necessary," a government spokesman said.

German Foreign Minster Heiko Maas wished his colleague a speedy recovery. He tweeted: "We keep out fingers crossed for you."

.

Watch video 06:18 Share RKI: 'Most important is that we do not have mass gatherings' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kF63 RKI: 'Most important is that we do not have mass gatherings'

Surge in cases

Spahn, 40, is one of Germany's most high-profile figures in the fight to stem the spread of the virus that has so far infected almost 400,000 people across the country.

Indeed, Germany is facing a recent surge, reporting record numbers of cases over the last week as it introducestougher measures on public life.

Watch video 02:51 Share Berlin nightlife under threat Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3k9mR Berlin nightlife under threat

Germany is now recording more than 50 infections per 100,000 people over a one-week period, meaning that for the first time the country has breached its own critical threshold for tackling the pandemic.

The so-called seven-day incidence rate, which is used by authorities to decide when to tighten restrictions, is currently at 51.1 for the whole country, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national disease control agency.

jsi/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)