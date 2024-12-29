German gymnastics launches probe over abuse allegations

Bronze medalist Tabea Alt said her health was "deliberately jeopardized" during her time with the German gymnastics federation DTB, when she was pressured into competing despite serious injuries.

The German gymnastics federation DTB has pledged to launch an investigation into physical and mental abuse allegations made by 24-year-old retired gymnast Tabea Alt.

On Sunday, the DTB told Germany's DPA news agency that it "had concrete information on potential wrongdoing from coaches at the federal training center in Stuttgart."

"The subject of the investigation will be possible misconduct by coaches as well as errors in the high performance sports system at national bases," the federation said.

What do we know about the allegations?

Alt, who competed for Germany at the Summer Olympics in 2016 at the age of 18, levied the allegations of abuse in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"My health was deliberately jeopardized by disregarding medical prescriptions and having me do gymnastics with several fractures (broken bones) and sending me to competitions," she said.

Alt said the abuse had been "systematic" and that she had long hesitated to raise the subject in public.

Three years ago, according to the athlete, she tried to raise the issue internally with her coaches and DTB officials, but was ignored.

"I thought I had taken a first step towards change. Without having to expose people in public. I had to realize with regret that it was unsuccessful and didn't lead to anything," Alt said in her online post.

She also said that the system needed to change in order to evolve.

"It is not an isolated case: eating disorders, punitive training, painkillers, threats and humiliation were the order of the day. Today I know it was systematic physical and mental abuse"

Alt won a bronze medal in 2017 on the balance beam at the World Championships. She retired in 2021, at the age of 21, citing injuries.

Meolie Jauch is an eleven time German youth champion Image: Hansjürgen Britsch/Pressefoto Baumann/picture alliance

The allegations from Alt came just 11 days after rising star Meolie Jauch announced her own retirement from the sport at the age of 17.

Last week, Jauch posted on Instagram about her desire to return to competitive gymnastics after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament, less for own joy and more so not to let down those who had supported and looked up to her. However, she decided against it.

"I listen to my inner voice and quit top-class sport," Jauch wrote. "Not because I don't want to fight anymore, not because my body can't do it anymore — but because I can't do it mentally anymore. The gym, which was my home for so long, is now a place where I no longer feel so comfortable."

sdi/dj (dpa, SID)