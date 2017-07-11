German Greens confirm Annalena Baerbock as chancellor candidate

The German Greens party confirmed Annalena Baerbock as its chancellor candidate for the September election, during a party conference on Saturday.

Accepting her 98.5% confirmation, Baerbock forecast a "duel" with Germany's CDU-CSU conservatives, led by Angela Merkel, herself ionce environment minister, who is about to leave office after four terms.

"For the first time in decades, real change is in the air," Baerbock told the 688 Greens delegates participating in their hybrid Berlin-based conference, many linked remotely via video.

"Now is the moment to renew our country. And everything is within reach," she said, offering industry sectors a "binding" pact to reimburse them for additional costs resulting from climate-neutral economics long urged by the ecologist Greens.

Needed across society, said Baerbock, 40, was "inventiveness, solidarity and diversity" to tackle what she called "the great task of our time, averting the climate crisis."

Saturday's confirmation also applied to co-chair Robert Habeck, 51, placing him with Baerbock to lead the Greens' campaign for Germany's September election. They had first emerged as party co-leaders in 2018, with Baerbock previously little known by the general public.

Baerbock, 40, without cabinet experience but Greens' climate negotiator during abortive three-way coalition talks after Germany's 2017 election, conceded mistakes on Saturday.

Inexactitudes in her curriculum vitae has annoyed her "terribly," said Baerbock, whose career includes international law studies in London and trampolining.

Facing harsh counter-lobbying by industry and other parties, Baerbock and Habeck were on Saturday handed policy planks by Greens delegates intended not to "overwhelm" voters.

Fridays's anti-Baerbock ad — placed by INSM, a metal and electrical industry think tank

Delegates at Friday's conference opening opposed proposals to set a speed limit of 70 kilometer (56 miles) per hour on rural roads and a ban on new internal combustion vehicles as early as 2025.

Delegates were persuaded by Greens party manager Michael Kellner Saturday to campaign for a mininum wage of €12 ($14.57) an hour in Germany, where €9.50 currently applies. Some delegates had wanted €13 an hour.

Delegates also urged more investment in Germany's education and pre-school kindergartens and its research and development sectors — to the extent of 3.5% of Germany's Gross Domestic Product by 2025.

Recent surveys placed outgoing Merkel's conservatives — Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) — jointly on about 28%.

The Greens are placed second nationwide with about 22% in surveys — after recently eclipsing the conservatives — and despite dents in last weekend's regional assembly election in Saxony-Anhalt state.

Baerbock's elevation represents the first chancellery bid by the Greens, radical back in the 1980s but billed in recent years as pragmatic after damaging wrangles between "realos" and "fundis."

On personal rankings, Baerbock was recently placed behind the conservatives' chancellery candidate Armin Laschet and center-left Social Democrats' (SPD) Olaf Scholz, who is currently federal finance minister and vice-chancellor in Merkel's coalition cabinet.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been co-chair of the Greens since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a good grasp of detail. Her opponents point to her lack of governing experience.

Armin Laschet (CDU) Armin Laschet is the national party chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and serves as premier of Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, who is famous for his belief in integration and compromise. But, recently, his liberal noninterventionist instincts have led to him eating his words more than once during the coronavirus pandemic.

Olaf Scholz (SPD) Plumbing new depths with each election, the Social Democrats (SPD) decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. Many in his party say the 62-year-old is unlikely to energize party activists and win their hearts.

Christian Lindner (FDP) The 42-year-old media-savvy Christian Lindner joined the Free Democrats (FDP) at the age of just 16 and has headed the party since 2013. The reserve officer and son of a teacher comes from North Rhine-Westphalia and studied political science. He hopes to join a ruling coalition after the September election, and the conservative CDU/CSU is his declared preference.

Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch (Left) The 63-year-old Dietmar Bartsch and 39-year-old Janine Wissler complement each other. Bartsch is from East Germany, a pragmatist who has led his parliamentary party since 2015. Far-left Wisseler hails from western Germany and has been the party's co-chair since February. She represents the Left's more radical positions, such as the immediate end to military missions abroad and all weapons exports.

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla (AfD) Co-chair Tino Chrupalla, 46, joined the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2015, attracted to its anti-immigration platform. The painter and decorator from Saxony has been an MP since 2017 and backs the extreme-right wing, but urges moderate campaign language. Alice Weidel, a 42-year-old economist, is the co-head of the AfD in the Bundestag. AfD members have accused her of not pulling her weight.



