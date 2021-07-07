German Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock under fire

When 40-year-old Green co-chair Annalena Baerbock was nominated as chancellor candidate in April, Germnan media wrote of "a breath of fresh air."

The Greens rose to 28% in opinion polls in April, a spectacular increase on the 8.9% of the vote that the party got in the last general election, in 2017. The rise of the Greens coincided with a drop in support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Baerbock was credited for the boost, with many wondering whether she might really succeed Merkel, who is not running for reelection in September's vote. A Green chancellor? It seemed almost thinkable.

But the tide has turned. Opinion polls now put the Greens at barely 20%, while the CDU is gradually approaching 30%. Support for Baerbock individually has also gone down, putting her behind her two male competitors: Armin Laschet, from the CDU, and Olaf Scholz, from the Social Democrat SPD.

The fall has been linked to a barrage of personal attacks on Baerbock, and she has been on the defensive.

Her competitors point out Baerbock's lack of experience, as she has never held a government office.

But criticism quickly targeted her personal credibility: She was accused of minor inaccuracies in her resume, published on the Greens' website, stating that she had been a member of the German Marshall Fund, a renowned think tank, when she had never been more than a supporter. Baerbock admitted a lack of oversight and a regrettable "sloppiness" on her part.

In an interview with public broadcaster ARD, Baerbock tried to put things into perspective: "I obviously made a mistake, and I am very, very sorry. Because we should be focusing on other more important issues at this point in time," she said.

Then reports surfaced on how she paid tax on sizable Christmas bonuses only years after having received them. Baerbock was quick to again admit to annoying oversight and call it "mist" (unfortunate).

Annalena Baerbock has published a book outlining her political positions

In June, Stefan Weber, a media expert and publisher from Austria, took a close look at Baerbock's new book, Jetzt: Wie wir unser Land erneuern (Now: How We Renew Our Country), and found several passages to have been lifted from other publications.

Since then, there have been piecemeal revelations from various quarters on how bits of text closely resemble various newspaper articles. Part of the book, a personal account of Baerbock's trip to Iraq, was even traced back to a DW article describing the fate of Yazidi children.

Baerbock rejected the notion of copyright infringement and plagiarism allegations, pointing out that she was "very aware of using facts from open sources." "No one writes a book alone," she said.

The Greens' reaction has been more and more thin-skinned. The party is speaking of libel and slander and says it is considering taking matters to court.

Even Baerbock's political opponents have now entered the fray, calling out the attacks on Baerbock. In an interview with the national paper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer from the conservative CSU said he saw no indication of wrongdoing and called the allegations exaggerated. "This is not a thesis, there is no obligation to quote every source," he said. "It is not uncommon for passages in books to resemble parts of newspaper articles," he noted.

A touchy subject in German politics, where a number of Cabinet ministers have resigned over recent years following reports of plagiarism in their doctoral theses.

Rolf Pohl, is a sociologist and psychologist who specializes in gender studies. In the attacks on Baerbock he sees "recurring references to her looks, her family life," he told DW.

"She has become the target for a wide range of prejudice and even antisemitic slurs," Pohl said.

Social media posts spread photos of Baerbock with US investor George Soros, falsely alleging that he had made a donation to her campaign. There were posts of fake nude photos of Baerbock had allegedly posted online in her youth.

At an event in early July, hosted by women's magazine Brigitte, Baerbock said she had expected to face close scrutiny in the election campaign, "but I have seen from the beginning of my candidacy that falsehoods have been put out there deliberately, by whomever.''

Baerbock has received support from co-chair Robert Habeck and other party leaders

The Greens seemed unprepared for the onslaught, Pohl said. Baerbock's party called the attacks on their candidate an "attempt at character assassination.''

"They seem surprisingly naive in this respect, I believe," he said. "We have known for a long time that women in prominent positions regularly become the targets of sexist attacks."

"The Greens have to take matters to court," Pohl said. "But they have to pick their battles, and make sure that their main focus is on election campaigning rather than legal procedures."

The personal attacks on Baerbock coincided with a backlash against some of her political proposals. In line with the Green party platform, she spoke out against short-haul flights and demanded a dramatic hike in petrol prices to the tune of €0.15 ($0.20) as measures to combat climate change.

Greens general secretary Michael Kellner reiterated the party's commitment to its candidate and her team. This includes party co-chair Robert Habeck, who had conceded the position as lead election candidate to Baerbock in April. Whether he might take over from her has become a recurring question.

Jens Thurau contributed to this report.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved 1980: Unifying protest movements The Green party was founded in 1980, unifying a whole array of regional movements made up of people frustrated by mainstream politics. It brought together feminists, environmental, peace and human rights activists. Many felt that those in power were ignoring environmental issues, as well as the dangers of nuclear power.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Attracting high-profile leftists The influential German artist Joseph Beuys (left) was a founding member of the new party. And its alternative agenda and informal style quickly attracted leftist veterans from the 1968 European protest movement, including eco-feminist activist Petra Kelly (right), who coined the phrase that the Greens were the "anti-party party."

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Party ambiance at party meetings From the start the Green party conferences were marked by heated debate and extreme views. Discussions went on for many hours and sometimes a joyous party atmosphere prevailed.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Greens enter the Bundestag In 1983 the Greens entered the German parliament, the Bundestag, having won 5.6% in the national vote. Its members flaunted their anti-establishment background and were eyed by their fellow parliamentarians with a certain amount of skepticism.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Green Party icon Joschka Fischer Joschka Fischer became the first Green party regional government minister in 1985 when he famously took the oath of office wearing white sports sneakers. He later became German foreign minister in an SPD-led coalition government. And was vilified by party members for abandoning pacifism in support of German intervention in Kosovo in 1999.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Unification in a united Germany With German reunification, the West German Greens merged with the East German protest movement "Bündnis 90" in 1993. But the party never garnered much support in the former East Germany (GDR).

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Pro Europe Today's Green voters are generally well-educated, high-earning urbanites with a strong belief in the benefits of multicultural society and gender equality. And no other party fields more candidates with an immigrant background. The party focuses not only on environmental issues and the climate crisis but a much broader spectrum of topics including education, social justice, and consumer policies.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Turning conservative Environmental topics are no longer the exclusive prerogative of the Greens, whose members have morphed from hippies to urban professionals. Winfried Kretschmann personifies this change: The conservative first-generation Green politician became the party's first politician to serve as a state premier. He teamed up with the Christian Democrats and has been reelected twice to lead Baden-Württemberg.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Celebrating harmony Party co-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock symbolize the new pragmatism and confidence of the Greens in the 2020s. They support the Fridays for Future movement and cater to the high number of new young party members who are not interested in the trench warfare between fundamentalists and pragmatists that marked the Green party debates of the early years. Author: Rina Goldenberg



