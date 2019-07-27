 German Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals thrilling F1 victory | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals thrilling F1 victory

Despite a tricky start, the young Dutchman secured his second win of the season on a day of high drama at Germany's Hockenheimring. Lewis Hamilton suffered a terrible day behind the wheel, finishing in eleventh place.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Deutschland 2019 | Max Verstappen (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

If ever there was an advert for Formula 1, this was it. Germany's Grand Prix, at the Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, had it all: skilled driving, slapstick decision making, crashes, spins, high drama to the final lap — and even a healthy smattering of rain.

Max Verstappen's victory following a catastrophic start will long be spoken of by F1 fans. Though, in truth, Sebastian Vettel was the hero of the day, finishing in second place despite starting at the very back of the grid. It was a miraculous drive by the Ferrari German in front of an excitable home crowd. 

The 21-year old Verstappen's victory was his second of the season. He's the only driver other than Mercedes to triumph anywhere this this campaign and it came off the back of an awful start. Despite lining-up up in second, a wheelspin saw the Red Bull driver slip back to fourth, only to recover towards the end of a chaotic race. 

Lewis Hamilton, who tops the F1 leaderboard after 11 of 21 races, toiled. The usually composed Englishman struggled to keep control of his car in the wet and finished in 11th, despite securing pole in Saturday's qualifying. But he remains 39 points clear of his teammate Valteri Bottas in the standings after the Finn crashed out with six laps remaining.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Deutschland 2019 | Start (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Meyer)

Verstappen, left, made a terrible start but recovered to win in Hockenheim.

More to follow...

DW recommends

German Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel to start at the back, Lewis Hamilton on pole

Sebastian Vettel's winless season looks set to continue after an engine issue saw him fail to set a time in qualifying for his home grand prix. The German will start at the back, with Lewis Hamilton in pole position. (27.07.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Formal 1 Großer Preis von Deutschland | Qualifying

German Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel to start at the back, Lewis Hamilton on pole 27.07.2019

Sebastian Vettel's winless season looks set to continue after an engine issue saw him fail to set a time in qualifying for his home grand prix. The German will start at the back, with Lewis Hamilton in pole position.

Formel 1 Luftaufnahme vom Hockenheimring

Formula One: The 2019 German Grand Prix could be the last 25.07.2019

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and all the other Formula One stars will be zipping around the Hockenheimring this coming weekend. However, the 37th edition of the German Grand Prix could turn out to be the last.

Formel 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton claims record-breaking sixth Silverstone win 14.07.2019

Lewis Hamilton won the British Formula 1 Grand Prix for a record-breaking sixth time as Mercedes secured a one-two on the Silverstone podium. The race has been hailed as the best of the F1 season so far.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  