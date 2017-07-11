German government to seek lockdown extension in COVID talks

The German chancellor and state leaders are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the likely extension of the country's second lockdown beyond February 14.

While overall infection numbers in the country are declining, concern is high over cases of the new variants.

Officials are considering lifting some measures in the coming weeks but, according to a draft document seen by DW, they believe it would be too soon to do so now.

The current lockdown began in November and was extended and toughened before Christmas, with the number of COVID-19 patients threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Authorities are expected to extend it again, keeping non-essential stores, bars and restaurants closed, as well as other businesses.

Despite decline, variants pose concern

Germany's national disease control center last week said that the more contagious variant of the virus first observed in Britain has now been seen in most of Germany's 16 states.

Another variant from South Africa has also been logged several times in Germany.

"Considering the virus mutations, the steps to lift the restrictions must come carefully and gradually in order to avoid risking the successful curbing of infections," Germany's top officials are expected to say, according to the draft document.

It's expected that decisions on the reopening of businesses will depend on the number of new infections in the various states and regions.

Debate over schools and kindergartens

The reopening of schools is certain to be a major point of contention. Those in favor say it would remove the burden of homeschooling from parents and ensure that underprivileged children don't fall behind.

However, the head of the German intensive care association, DIVI, on Wednesday warned that reopening schools and kindergartens would lead to a re-emergence of virus cases.

"Schools and kindergartens are unfortunately places where the virus is passed on," DIVI head Gernot Marx told daily newspaper the Rheinische Post.

"The kids carry it into the families and most teachers are not vaccinated. As an intensive care doctor, I am therefore telling you: This is irresponsible."