German government strikes deal on basic pension

The German government struck a deal on Sunday to guarantee a higher basic pension for low-income workers, after months of building tensions over the issue that threatened to spark a government crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) had been butting heads with their coalition partner, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), over how to execute the plan.

In the future, people who receive small pensions despite paying into the system for over 35 years should expect to receive more money.

Pensioners will have to undergo an income review in order to qualify for the extra payments, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told a press conference in Berlin.

The compromise was agreed after over five hours of negotiations between party leaders.

More to follow...

rs/stb (dpa, Reuters, epd)

