The German government would return to its savings policy once the coronavirus pandemic crisis was over, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the country's ZDF broadcaster on Tuesday, adding that Europe's largest economy had committed to paying debt back from 2023 onward.

"Once the crisis is over, and we hope this will be the case in a few months, we will return to our austerity policy and, as soon as possible, to the balanced budget policy," Altmaier said.

Only the day before, the government in Berlin agreed to a comprehensive package worth up to €750 billion ($812 billion) to mitigate the damage of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. It is the first time the country is set to take on new debt since 2013 and the background to Altmaier's comments.

Come what may

The country's ambition of always having a balanced budget has been controversial and criticized from many sides for spending too little. Now that Germany is taking a huge economic hit from the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the criticism is only increasing.

The government expects the pandemic to plunge the economy into recession. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said his newest budget plans are based on predictions that gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by roughly 5% this year.

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity Have your cake Germany's appreciation for penny-pinching to ensure it doesn't rack up fresh debt has elicited many wacky and bizarre homages. Seen here is a "black zero" cake presented to the state parliament of Lower Saxony by the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity Father of austerity Former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble is "the face" of the black zero. His 2014 financial plans led to Germany not taking on new debt for the first time since 1969, resulting in a balanced budget. It was achieved by financing spending hikes solely with revenues while reducing public debt.

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity The 'debt brake' Germany's constitution was amended to include a "debt brake," ("Schuldenbremse") in 2009, despite economists largely agreeing that it does not reduce economic volatility. German states are now not permitted to run any structural deficits, and the federal government can only run a structural deficit of less than 0.35% of GDP.

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity Debt or guilt? It is something of a linguistic testament to a cultural truth that the German word for debt, Schuld, is also the word for guilt. Germans are content to live with decaying infrastructure, renting instead of buying, and not having modern-style credit cards if it means reducing debt. Here, Baden-Württemberg's Finance Minister Nils Schmid celebrates the black zero with a statue.

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity Black zero questioned As Germany is thought to be heading towards recession, the wisdom of a balanced budget is being challenged. Germany's resistance to spending and investing has created an economy with little room for innovation, expansion, or for startups to flourish. According to the keenly watched ifo Business Climate Index "not a single ray of light was to be seen in any of Germany’s key industries."

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity EU neighbors suffer Germany's penchant for a balanced budget not only hinders investment in Germany, it also impacts its neighbors. As an export-driven economy, Germany profits from exporting goods, but insufficient re-investment of all that extra capital, paired with a low-wage policy that stymies spending, means the surplus remains stubbornly high, at the expense of other EU countries.

The black zero: Germany's love affair with austerity Point of pride Across Germany, being debt-free has been marked with several strange celebrations, including members of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) posing with a cardboard cut-out of a black zero with a smiley face, and the Finance Ministry for the central state of Hesse installing a large new black zero statute. Here, the city of Dusseldorf keeps a clock marking how many years it has been debt-free. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



The government has announced a range of measures to cushion the blow for companies during the crisis. Trying to reassure firms and freelancer workers, Altmaier said by next week it should be clear where they can obtain aid to help tide them over during the crisis and that German authorities were trying to avoid bottlenecks.

"It should be as unbureaucratic as possible," he said, reiterating that the government was doing what it could to ensure that coronavirus does not lead to job losses.

Altmaier emphasized that with the billions in aid approved by the cabinet that there were "tailor-made" offers for companies of all sizes. However, he couldn't issue a job guarantee, saying it was the decision of private employers whether they accepted the government offers "or whether they decided to lay off workers."

The big if

As a last resort Altmaier also said the government was prepared to buy stakes in companies in order to keep them from going out of business or protect them against takeovers, but only in special and extreme cases.

"This is only the very last resort and only conceivable as an emergency solution when companies get into trouble and this also endangers German vital interests," he said.

It was a warning shot against speculators or foreign investors that there were no "bargains" to be had in the country at the moment.

