German government sets date for next election: September 26, 2021

The German government has reached an agreement on when to hold the country's next general election, government spokeswoman Martina Fietz announced on Wednesday.

September 26, 2021 was the chosen date, as it falls between August 25 and October 24 — the window of time determined by the German constitution.

General elections in Germany must take place every four years according German law.

The date also coincides with school holidays, which played a role in the decision. The date still needs to be confirmed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

