German government: Opposition wants confidence vote now

11/07/2024 November 7, 2024 Opposition leaders call for January elections

The leaders of Germany's main opposition, the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), gave statements in the Bundestag calling for an earlier confidence vote and earlier elections.

CSU parliamentary chair Alexander Dobrindt said showed "a lack of respect to voters" to wait until January to have a confidence vote in the government and until spring to hold fresh elections.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU, added that "the coalition did not collapse just because of the FDP," instead, he argued, it began to fall apart "on February 24, 2022" when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Merz argued that from then on, the German government responded to every crisis so slowly and so late that it showed there was clearly "no longer any consensus in this coalition."

Citing upcoming international duties such as summits and conferences that require a robust German government, Merz said the responsible thing to do was hold the confidence vote "no later than the beginning of next week" with an eye to having an election "in the second half of January."