German government: Opposition wants confidence vote now

German government: Opposition wants confidence vote nowPublished November 7, 2024last updated November 7, 2024
What you need to know
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrats (FDP)
- Opposition politicians, metalworkers among those calling for immediate vote of confidence
- Confidence vote would pave way for snap election
Opposition leaders call for January elections
The leaders of Germany's main opposition, the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), gave statements in the Bundestag calling for an earlier confidence vote and earlier elections.
CSU parliamentary chair Alexander Dobrindt said showed "a lack of respect to voters" to wait until January to have a confidence vote in the government and until spring to hold fresh elections.
Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU, added that "the coalition did not collapse just because of the FDP," instead, he argued, it began to fall apart "on February 24, 2022" when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Merz argued that from then on, the German government responded to every crisis so slowly and so late that it showed there was clearly "no longer any consensus in this coalition."
Citing upcoming international duties such as summits and conferences that require a robust German government, Merz said the responsible thing to do was hold the confidence vote "no later than the beginning of next week" with an eye to having an election "in the second half of January."
Economy Minister Habeck backs decision to fire finance chief
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Thursday said he backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to fire Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).
Lindner had been unable to complete the task of forming a budget and had lost the respect of other members of the cabinet, Habeck said in a radio interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.
"In this respect, the chancellor's decision was a logical one. It was consistent and necessary at this point," Habeck added.
The key Green Party member has also appealed for Germans to maintain faith in government in comments released by his ministry.
"Do not doubt the strength of this country. We have overcome completely different challenges," the statement released on Wednesday said.
"We have solved completely different problems. Do not doubt democracy," he said.
Transportation Minister Wissing leaves FDP
Rather than leave the governing coalition, Transportation Minister Volker Wissing has decided to leave the neoliberal Free Democrats.
His decision came following an FDP announcement Wednesday that it would pull its members from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.
Germany's coalition government falls apart — how it happened
Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Wednesday night, and Germany's first federal three-way coalition government is now history.
DW details what led to this in this article you can read here.
Opposition calls for immediate confidence vote
Several German opposition politicians have called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold an immediate vote of confidence rather than in the middle of January as he has currently proposed.
Chairman of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Söder has been among those calling for immediate action.
"The traffic light [coalition] is history. No more time can be lost now. Germany needs new elections and a new government quickly," Söder said in a post on the X social media platform, referring to the coalition of the SPD, red, the Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats, represented by yellow.
The deputy parliamentary chairman of the conservative opposition Christian Democrats also spoke out against the January 15 timing of the confidence vote.
"Olaf Scholz should now raise the question of confidence without delay so that we can quickly establish a new and fully functional government," Mathias Middelberg told the German news agency DPA.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) called the collapse of the coalition a "liberation" with parliamentary leaders Alive Weidel and Tino Chrupalla calling for a quick and fundamental new political start.
Scholz on Wednesday fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP, triggering the end of the three-party coalition.
Scholz announced a vote of confidence for January 15, 2025, explaining snap elections could then be held by the end of March at the latest.
The crisis comes after Lindner wrote a paper with proposals for "an economic turnaround with a partly fundamental revision of key political decisions" — by slashing taxes for companies, rolling back climate regulations, and reducing welfare benefits.
The proposals were seen as a provocation and as unreconcilable with the proposals of his coalition partners, Chancellor Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and environmentalist Greens.
kb/sms (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)