German government: Opposition wants confidence vote now

German government: Opposition wants confidence vote nowPublished November 7, 2024last updated November 7, 2024
Germany's three-party governing coalition has collapsed amid mutual recriminations after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) fired his fiscally conservative Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the leader of the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).
The three parties have been at odds nearly since agreeing to form the so-called traffic light coalition, but it was debate over how to plug a large hole in next year's budget that proved its ultimate undoing.
Lindner alleges that Scholz was trying to force him to ignore constitutionally enshrined debt limit rules, while the Social Democrats and the Greens, led in the government by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, accuse the FDP of showing insufficient flexibility during what they say should have been declared as a fiscal emergency, freeing up extra funds.
Opposition parties have seized on the moment to demand Scholz call a vote of confidence — and to do it much sooner than the chancellor would like.
Opposition leaders call for January elections
The leaders of Germany's main opposition, the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), gave statements in the Bundestag calling for an earlier confidence vote and earlier elections.
CSU parliamentary chair Alexander Dobrindt said showed "a lack of respect to voters" to wait until January to have a confidence vote in the government and until spring to hold fresh elections.
Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU, added that "the coalition did not collapse just because of the FDP," instead, he argued, it began to fall apart "on February 24, 2022" when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Merz argued that from then on, the German government responded to every crisis so slowly and so late that it showed there was clearly "no longer any consensus in this coalition."
Citing upcoming international duties such as summits and conferences that require a robust German government, Merz said the responsible thing to do was hold the confidence vote "no later than the beginning of next week" with an eye to having an election "in the second half of January."
Economy Minister Habeck backs decision to fire finance chief
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Thursday said he backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to fire Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).
Lindner had been unable to complete the task of forming a budget and had lost the respect of other members of the cabinet, Habeck said in a radio interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.
"In this respect, the chancellor's decision was a logical one. It was consistent and necessary at this point," Habeck added.
The key Green Party member has also appealed for Germans to maintain faith in government in comments released by his ministry.
"Do not doubt the strength of this country. We have overcome completely different challenges," the statement released on Wednesday said.
"We have solved completely different problems. Do not doubt democracy," he said.
Transport Minister Wissing leaves FDP
Rather than leave the governing coalition, Transport Minister Volker Wissing has decided to leave the neoliberal Free Democrats.
His decision came following an FDP announcement Wednesday that it would pull its members from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.
Wissing said on Thursday that Scholz had asked him if he was prepared to continue in his role amid the coalition's break-up with snap elections pending.
"I do not want to be a burden for my party," he said, and so he had told party leader Christian Lindner — whose dismissal as finance minister led to the other FDP ministers leaving the government — that he would be leaving.
"With this, I'm not distancing myself from the fundamental values of my party and I don't wish to join another party," he said.
Wissing described his decision as a personal one representing his notion of responsibility, saying "I want to remain true to myself."
The transport minister had criticized the deteriorating mood in the coalition in recent months, writing in a guest article for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper earlier this month that his party should stay within the government.
This was published on the same day as a letter from party leader Lindner calling for changes to economic policy that the other two more left-leaning parties, the Greens and the Social Democrats, deemed unacceptable.
Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann from the FDP are expected to formally submit their resignation to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Thursday.
Germany's coalition government falls apart — how it happened
Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Wednesday night, and Germany's first federal three-way coalition government is now history.
Opposition calls for immediate confidence vote
Several German opposition politicians have called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold an immediate vote of confidence rather than in the middle of January as he has currently proposed.
Chairman of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Söder has been among those calling for immediate action.
"The traffic light [coalition] is history. No more time can be lost now. Germany needs new elections and a new government quickly," Söder said in a post on the X social media platform, referring to the coalition of the SPD, red, the Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats, represented by yellow.
The deputy parliamentary chairman of the conservative opposition Christian Democrats also spoke out against the January 15 timing of the confidence vote.
"Olaf Scholz should now raise the question of confidence without delay so that we can quickly establish a new and fully functional government," Mathias Middelberg told the German news agency DPA.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) called the collapse of the coalition a "liberation" with parliamentary leaders Alive Weidel and Tino Chrupalla calling for a quick and fundamental new political start.
Scholz on Wednesday fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP, triggering the end of the three-party coalition.
Scholz announced a vote of confidence for January 15, 2025, explaining snap elections could then be held by the end of March at the latest.
The crisis comes after Lindner wrote a paper with proposals for "an economic turnaround with a partly fundamental revision of key political decisions" — by slashing taxes for companies, rolling back climate regulations, and reducing welfare benefits.
The proposals were seen as a provocation and as unreconcilable with the proposals of his coalition partners, Chancellor Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and environmentalist Greens.
kb/sms (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)