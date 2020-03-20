 German government ′not worried′ about internet streaming capacity | News | DW | 20.03.2020

News

German government 'not worried' about internet streaming capacity

The coronavirus means that millions more Germans are now using the internet more, with Netflix and YouTube already reducing quality to cope. The German digitalization commissioner insisted to DW there won't be a problem.

Netflix (picture-alliance/AA/M.E. Yildirim)

The German digitalization commissioner has told DW that Germany will not have a problem with network capacity, even though Netflix and YouTube have already reduced streaming quality in Europe to cope with extra strain.

Dorothee Bär told DW on Friday that Germany will not face any problems with network capacity as millions of people work from home and spend more time using streaming services. "We are not worried," she insisted.

Many people are using internet video chat services more owing to nationwide "social distancing" measures and lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Even if we all are online, if everyone is working from home in Germany, if everyone decided to stream the football World Cup and UEFA — we would still not reach capacity," Bär said.

Streaming platforms Netflix and YouTube confirmed earlier on Friday that they will lower video streaming quality within the EU to attempt to counter the problem of networks becoming clogged with too much use.

The European Commissioner for Internal Markets Thierry Breton welcomed the news, having previously negotiated the move with Netflix's CEO.

Most network providers have yet to report problems in Europe, as millions have stayed at home under lockdown or owing to restrictions on public life in an attempt to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Read moreWill the coronavirus change the way we work from home?

'We are functioning'

Schools across much of Europe, including Germany, have also been closed, and teachers have also taken to digital solutions to teach students. Bär said this is going remarkably well.

"I would be very satisfied — if we weren't in the middle of such a serious crisis — that people are finally waking up to the opportunities of working from home," she said.

Bär also emphasized the important role that the digital world plays in keeping the country going.

"We still have a functioning country: food and logistics remain operational; we have one of the best health systems in the world," she said.

In addition to stripping back video quality, Netflix also announced a $100 million (€93.75 million) relief fund to help artists around the world unable to work as coronavirus puts public gatherings and events to a halt.

The majority of the fund will help Netflix's own hardest hit workers.

ed/bk (AP, Reuters)

  • In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays the Netflix logo in front of a computer screen showing Netflix series and movies screen in Istanbul

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Netflix and chill

    The video streaming platform was among the best performers during the $6 trillion global market rout last week. Analysts say 'stay at home' stocks such as Netflix and Zoom could provide a haven for investors during the coronavirus outbreak as more and more people are told to stay home.

  • A file photo shows the Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Ditch your gym

    The fitness startup Peloton Interactive, which makes exercise bikes and also offers online fitness classes, has seen its shares jump amid suggestions that coronavirus fears would prompt many fitness enthusiasts to ditch their gyms and opt for Peloton's offerings.

  • Lim Wee Chai und Stephane Bancel

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Coronovirus billionaires

    Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel (R) briefly became a billionaire after the company shipped an experimental coronavirus vaccine for clinical testing in humans, boosting its share price, Bloomberg reported. Malaysia’s Lim Wee Chai (L), who owns a majority stake in medical gloves maker Top Glove, also entered the billionaire's club amid the outbreak.

  • A screenshot of Zoom website

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Stay home, stay connected

    Shares in teleconferencing startup Zoom Video have soared nearly 50% since February as investors bet on a rise in remote workplaces amid fears of the coronavirus spreading further. The company has already added more active users this year — 2.22 million — than it did in all of 2019, Bernstein Research analysts said.

  • Empty shelves in a supermarket

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Empty shelves

    Retailers such as Germany's Rewe and France's Carrefour have seen food items fly off their shelves in the past days as panicking shoppers stock up their pantries. The rush at the supermarkets is prompting investors to lap up shares of packaged food companies. Online retailers like Amazon are also seeing strong demand as virus-spooked shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores.

  • A customer shops for 3M N95 particulate filtering face mask at a store in East Palo Alto, California

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    Safety first

    Makers of face masks, hand sanitizers and sanitary wipes are witnessing a surge in demand as shoppers seek ways to protect them against the rapidly growing virus. 3M Corp, which makes face masks among other things, is one of the biggest beneficiaries.

  • Teamviewer logo

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to Peloton Bikes

    'Anytime, anywhere'

    German software company TeamViewer that allows users work remotely is witnessing a brisk demand for its services, especially in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus. The Frankfurt-traded shares in the company have soared in the past few days.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


