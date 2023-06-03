German government budget sticking points
Germany's three-party coalition government is hammering out its budget for 2024. But some 30 measures are disputed. Here's what the parties can't agree on.
Fossil fuel heating phase-out
Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has said he wants to bring forward by one year a ban on the installation of new oil or gas heating systems. This measure, agreed in the coalition treaty, is to apply from 2024. Old heating systems are to be replaced by 2045. The neoliberal FDP deplores the hefty price tag for German property owners.
Phasing out combustion engines
The Greens and SPD are in line with the European Union in its plans to phase out new cars with combustion engines, in favor of electric cars. But the FDP wants to see an exemption for cars that use synthetic fuels or "e-fuels" which is seen as pandering to German car makers. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has thrown a spanner into the works of the EU's Green Deal.
Infrastructure: Autobahn versus rail
The FDP, which heads the Transport Ministry, is keen to push for the faster construction of highways, while the Greens want transport resources to go into the accelerated expansion and construction of new rail lines. This falls in line with the FDP's refusal to impose speed limits on the highways, which some studies show would help reduce CO2 emissions.
Pensions and healthcare
German society is aging. The pension system is ailing, and so are the health and above all the care sector. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants more money for the reform plans, but Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) says that not everything can be solved with money. He has plans to boost retirement funds through investment on the stock market.
Fighting child obesity
One in six children in Germany is overweight. Now, Food and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir from the Green Party wants to ban daytime advertising for junk food. But the candy industry is fighting back, and the FDP is opposed to imposing restrictions.
'Basic Child Security' plan
The SPD has pushed through the minimum wage hike, has pledged to subsidize affordable housing, and now it backs Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) in her bid to bundle child benefits from 2025 and scrap bureaucratic hurdles. Her 'Basic Child Security' package comes with a price tag of €12 billion ($12.8 billion), but FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner is skeptical.
Immigration
The SPD and Greens want to facilitate skilled immigration and speed up the citizenship process. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) is digging in its heels, he is skeptical about introducing dual citizenship and wants to emphasize the prevention of unregulated migration.
All ministries are clamoring for more money - they want a total of €70 billion ($75 billion) on top of the €424 billion being earmarked for this year.