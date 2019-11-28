German government bans Hezbollah — Interior Ministry

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Thursday banned Hezbollah activities in the country, his ministry spokesman said on Twitter.

He also confirmed that "police measures are underway in several federal states concurrently," and added that even in times of crisis, the "rule of law is able to act."

The police raids are focused on four mosque associations in Berlin, Dortmund, Bremen and Münster accused of belonging to Hezbollah.

Germany has also classified it as a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah in Europe

Authorities estimate around 1,050 people in Germany are active members of the Lebanese militant group.

In September, federal prosecutors were given the authority to open criminal cases against members of a foreign terror organization.

In 2013, EU foreign ministers banned Hezbollah's military wing but not its political work in Europe. As a result, sanctions can be imposed on its military leaders.

The UK designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in February last year.

The US and Israel have long applied pressure on Germany to ban the group outright.

Hezbollah has been accused of carrying out a series of bombings against Jewish and Israeli targets and is classified a terrorist organisation by Israel, Gulf Arab countries and the Arab League.

Last December, Germany's parliament approved a motion urging the government to ban all Hezbollah activities in the country, citing its "terrorist activities," particularly in Syria.

Activities in Syria and Lebanon

The Shiite Islamist political, military and social organization wields considerable power in Lebanon.

Hezbollah — the Party of God — emerged with the support of Iran during the Israeli occupation of Lebanon in the early 1980s, though its ideological roots date back to the 1960s. The group's exact origins are difficult to pinpoint.

Hezbollah also backs the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which took office in January.

The organization's military units have fought alongside President Bashar Assad's army in Syria.

Hezbollah has been headed by Hassan Nasrallah since 1992.

