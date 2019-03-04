 German gardener suspected of planting explosives | News | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German gardener suspected of planting explosives

Police believe a gardener from a city in western Germany planted booby traps intended for his foes in the days before his own death. One explosive device already killed a man, and authorities fear there could be more.

A person watering flowers (picture-alliance/C. Klose)

German police have warned anyone who quarreled with now-deceased landscape gardener Bernhard Graumann to be on alert after it emerged that he may have planted bombs to harm those he perceived as enemies.

The 59-year-old was found dead at his home in the town of Mehlingen last week.

Authorities said they believe that the gardener, before his death, installed a booby-trapped device that killed a doctor in a nearby town on Friday. On Sunday, a 37-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were injured when a log of firewood rigged with explosives blew up inside their house. Graumann is alleged to have had disputes with both the doctor and the family.

Read moreThousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne

More booby traps out there?

Westpfalz police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his office had received dozens of calls about the case — mainly from people concerned about contact they'd had with the gardener. A special commission has been set up to examine these reports.

Police were also called to examine a suspicious object at the home of a person who'd had an argument with Graumann, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Read moreGerman police evacuate Potsdam Christmas market on 'IED' suspicion

Graumann's initial autopsy was inconclusive, but police say there was no sign of foul play. The results of a toxicology report are expected in the coming days.

Investigators said they found black powder and other items that were "in violation of weapons and explosives laws" in a search of the gardener's home.

"It cannot be ruled out that the deceased made other preparations that could endanger further people," they said.

nm/sms (AP, dpa)

Watch video 05:25

Living with Bombs - Unexploded World War II devices

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne

Thousands had to be evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a World War II bomb in the western German city of Cologne. Army experts were drafted in to defuse the device. (29.11.2018)  

Thousands evacuate Düsseldorf after discovery of WWII bomb

Bomb defusal experts spent an hour disarming a British bomb after thousands were forced to evacuate. Construction workers often unearth unexploded bombs in Germany and authorities are forced to act quickly. (09.03.2017)  

German police evacuate Potsdam Christmas market on 'IED' suspicion

Potsdam's Christmas market was hurriedly cleared as the bomb squad disabled a suspicious package nearby. Police are trying to determine whether the object was a real explosive device or a dummy. (01.12.2017)  

WWII bomb removal to force evacuation around Berlin's main station

An 800-meter area will be evacuated on Friday morning to allow authorities to defuse a 500-kilogram World War II bomb. Police said there was no immediate danger from the unexploded device. (18.04.2018)  

US mail bomb suspect arrested in Florida

Investigators have arrested a man in Florida in connection with pipe bombs sent to Democrats and Trump critics. Authorities warned that there may be more devices in the mail system than the 13 found so far. (26.10.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living with Bombs - Unexploded World War II devices  

Related content

USA Hawaii -Vulkan Kilaeua bricht aus

Hawaii Kilauea volcano: Larger explosions possible 10.05.2018

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks, and ash into the air around its summit. Areas near the volcano have been evacuated but the Hawaii Volcano National Park remains open.

Deutschland Bombenentschärfung - Evakuierung in Paderborn läuft nach Plan

Germany: World War II bomb removal forces mass evacuation in western city 08.04.2018

Bomb disposal experts successfully dismantled a British explosive in the small German city of Paderborn. The 1.8-ton bomb was found in a garden just 80 centimeters below the surface.

Deutschland Mönchengladbach - Stabbrandbombe bei Gartenarbeiten entdeckt

German drives WWII bomb to fire station 10.08.2018

People in Germany are no strangers to finding WWII unexploded bombs in gardens or construction sites. Although it happens regularly, one man's relaxed approach to disposing of his find alarmed authorities.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 