German furniture retailers must go digital to stay in the selling game

Tired of looking at those old drapes or that sunken couch? Need to better use the space at home since it is now not just the place you live but also your office? Well, it seems this is what many Germans have been feeling since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — especially since mounting travel warnings are keeping many Germans from taking their much loved holidays this year.

For months with little else to do, millions of people cleaned incessantly and threw out old things. Now still stuck in their clean homes with all that extra cash in their pockets, they have gone shopping for new things to decorate. And with the value-added tax at 16% instead of 19% in Germany until the end of the year, they are buying big-ticket items now to save an extra 3%.

The coronavirus effect

Holzconnection, a Berlin-based specialist in made-to-order wood cabinets, shelves, tables and other pieces of furniture, is busier than ever. Its 12 showrooms throughout Germany have not only made it through the first six months of 2020, but have gone into the digital age with the help of the company's boss, Denys Nagel.

During the coronavirus lockdowns the company was able to keep its manufacturing site open since it makes its own furniture in Poland. Additionally, its planning department was able to stay open.

The Holzconnection showroom in Berlin's Charlottenburg neighborhood

And while the company's showrooms had to close to the public, they quickly beefed up their capabilities to "meet" and engage with clients virtually. Within two weeks salespeople who were working at home had the technology they needed to help customers who were also at home.

Through these tactics the company hardly noticed a change to its bottom line. Not only that, "we were able to reach a new target group who, during the lockdown and travel bans, realized that it is important to make your home comfortable," Nagel told DW.

The manufactures' rollercoaster

Other companies were not so lucky as the spread of COVID-19 closed factories and tore up supply chains. In all the economic chaos, home interior design at first fell by the wayside.

Watch video 05:45 Share Shopping malls and the pandemic Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hSzb Shopping malls and the pandemic

"Furniture manufacturers' sales fell by 28.7% in April and by 23.3% in May due to the lack of incoming orders," the Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM) wrote in a press release on August 24.

Now that retail shops have opened, shoppers are lining up to buy household items big and small. In Berlin, retailers selling furniture are so busy that it's hard to get assistance without an appointment. Walk-ins have to wait, which is unusual in the otherwise slow summer season.

Yet it seems like more than just catch-up for lost shopping time. Buyers are refocusing on what is close — and what can be closer than one's own home? Sales in June were up; still overall sales for the first half of the year were down compared with the same time last year.

In a VDM member survey 42% of businesses said they would end the year in the black, which led the industry group to anticipate an overall industrywide turnover decrease of 5%. A month ago the talk was about a decrease of 10%. This improved outlook should be a consolation for the 83,000 employees of the 469 manufactures with more than 50 workers, not to mention the many smaller manufactures and others supported by the industry.

And despite the fact that Holzconnection's order books are "still full to overflowing," Nagel is worried about the coronavirus crisis and a possible second wave. Nonetheless, he sees the year ending well, though "we have to stay just as active and alert, always keeping our eyes open to see what the market is doing."

The only way is online

Up until now Germany has been a laggard in digital investments. The furniture business in particular is structured around old business models. "Anyone who has manual processes in their company will not be able to survive in the long term, as online shops will beat them on the cost side," noted Nagel.

Samples of wood and other material the company can use to make just about anything in any size

On July 5, bevh, an association of e-commerce and mail-order retailers, reported that overall online sales in Germany increased by 9.2% in the first half of the year for a total of €36.7 billion ($43.4 billion). Of that total, €5.6 billion was related to household goods like furniture, decoration and appliances.

For Holzconnection, it is just another sign pointing to the need for digital strategies. Digital sales without sales staff assistance already account for around 25% of business, well ahead of the industry average. Even after stores reopened for face-to-face appointments, the demand for virtual meetings have not let up. The company is now investing in more technology like 3D tools and automatic price calculators.

"Digitization does not mean setting up an online shop with five products, but rethinking the entire company," warned Nagel. Nonetheless, he sees the need for a brick-and-mortar presence. "Showrooms will of course continue to be important, but rather as meeting places to build trust, for events and to see a product live."

A 'Made in Germany' quality seal

According to numbers from VDM released on August 24, Germany exported €3.3 billion worth of furniture in the first half of 2020 compared with the previous year. That's a drop of nearly 12%. Switzerland is the top consumer, followed by France, Austria and the Netherlands. Now 70% of German furniture production is bought by Germans.

Cabinets and a table all made in Poland displayed at Holzconnection's Berlin showroom

At the same time imports of furniture were €3.9 billion, down 8.4% compared with the first half of 2019. Currently over 55% of imports are from Poland, China and the Czech Republic; nearly 30% of that from Poland alone.

One way the industry wants to attract customers is to appeal to their sense of German quality with a new initiative called "Möbel Made in Germany" or "Furniture Made in Germany." The label was released on August 1 and is supposed to insure where a product is from and guarantee its quality. So far, 31 out of 78 interested manufactures have been approved to use the seal.

Another way to push up sales would be to allow shops in Germany to open on Sunday, something many retailers have been fighting for. This has long been a bone of contention, but as online sales increase in general, stores are losing out since the internet never closes.

But no matter how good a furniture retailer's online experience is, you can't test a mattress virtually and furniture is not something people buy every day. Germans also don't move as often as Americans, for example, and have less reason to buy new things. It's not clear yet if this summer's post-coronavirus bump was a one-off home revamp for people cocooning or the start of an interior design revolution in Germany.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Just boarded up or closed? Since some places are opening up and others are under stay-at-home orders, it is hard to distinguish between a shop that is temporarily closed and one that is just gone. We are still in the middle of global chaos. Add the fact that bankruptcy and other legal proceedings are slow and it becomes clear that we are only dealing with things from the start of the year. The first big wave is yet to come.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Small retailers: going quietly Since many stores have been forced to close for weeks or even months, it's no surprise that retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. J.Crew, a preppy US retailer, declared bankruptcy and Esprit said it would close all its stores in Asia. Because of online shopping many of the companies were already on shaky ground before COVID-19 came along. The pandemic just hurried things along.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Big retailers: The bigger they are In the US, high-end department store Neiman Marcus is looking for bankruptcy protection, while 118-year-old JCPenney with its 800 stores filed for Chapter 11 in mid-May. Experts think more will follow. Germany's largest department store chain, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, is rumored to be looking into all its options. Whether these companies will just slim down or close altogether remains to be seen.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Charities: When the helpers need help In the UK, a recent study concluded that one in 10 charities may close by the end of the year. They face the double threat of increased demand for services and less money coming in through fundraising. Again it is small local groups working in social care and disadvantaged communities that are most vulnerable. But even some famous groups like the National Trust are facing a steep cliff.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Restaurants: A table for no one As mom-and-pop restaurants go out of business, many predict that the world will soon only be left with big national or international chains. But even some large chains were not on solid enough footing to pull through the COVID-19 closures. In Germany, Vapiano, a popular eatery, started bankruptcy proceedings and put itself up for sale. Maredo, a steakhouse chain, closed a third of its restaurants.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Tourism: On a wing and a prayer American car rental giant Hertz hit the skids in May because no one was renting cars. Its CEO quit, they filed for bankruptcy and laid off 10,000 employees in North America. The rest of the tourism industry didn't do much better. Lufthansa took a €9 billion ($8 billion) aid package from the government and Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration, though it's still operating some flights.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Oil: No longer black gold As the price of oil tanked because of low demand, many in the once robust industry took cover. In April, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Whiting Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. But they are not calling it quits. Each say they are negotiating to restructure their debt with creditors and will soon be back in the black. They just need travel to get back to normal.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Sports: Playing to empty stadiums For months, orchestras, theater groups and sport teams have been mothballed or just play in front of cameras instead of thousands of fans. Besides missing the rush from the crowds, the groups are missing out on millions in ticket money and advertising. In mid-June, German professional soccer team FC Kaiserslautern announced it was entering bankruptcy proceedings. Experts think more will follow.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic A dismal Q2 for 2020 The past few months have been dramatic, but many have had the luxury of a government cushion in the form of subsidies or loans like many freelancers in Germany. The true economic scale of COVID-19 lockdowns will only come to light in the second half of the year. That's when subsidies will end and courts will have caught up and we will be buried in an avalanche of bankruptcies and unemployment.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic An opportunity in disguise Some see bankruptcy as a badge of pride, some as shameful. But it doesn't mean the end of the road. It has long been used to restructure and come out stronger. Henry Ford went bankrupt before starting the company we know today. During the 2008 financial crisis, GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and made it. The coronavirus epidemic will cause pain — it may also bring about change for the good. Author: Timothy Rooks



+++++BILDER+++++++

Shelving units and a table at the Holzconnection showroom in Berlin's Charlottenburg neighborhood

Samples of wood and other material the company can use to make just about anything in any size